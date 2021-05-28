DEAR HELOISE: My husband and I are in our early 60s and have some mild health concerns. We decided to use dog tags, such as the ones the military uses, to have our names, phone number, address and blood type printed on one side, and our doctor's name and phone number printed on the other side. Today, you never know what will happen. A wreck, stroke or anything can make it impossible to speak when you need to convey information to first responders. We wear these tags whenever we leave the house.

-- Julia N., Middlesboro, Ky.

DEAR HELOISE: Whenever I wash my shower curtain, I just unscrew the end of the curtain rod and slide everything off, including the curtain rings. I also throw everything in the washer and wash on delicate. I always hated reattaching the curtain rod rings, but this way they stay on and there's no struggling with the rings.

-- Roseanna H., Stockton, Calif.

DEAR READERS: With the advancing of warm weather, we'll see ticks and fleas come out and bother our pets. Be sure to check with your vet on the best way to protect your pet from these pests, and remember to keep your pets up to date on their shots.

DEAR HELOISE: My kids have outgrown their wading pool, but it was still in perfect condition. When my husband and I hosted a large party on our deck, we filled the wading pool with ice and put cold drinks in there. The next morning the ice had melted, and a doe and her fawn were drinking the water. Later on, several birds and a squirrel used it to bathe in or drink. I thought using the wading pool for cold drinks was a good idea, but watching nature unfold in my backyard was even better.

-- Tina C., Alpena, Mich.

DEAR HELOISE: It seems that so many places on the internet want my email address and won't let me into their site without handing over that information. I resent this type of marketing. Why? Because eventually I'll end up getting tons of mail for things I don't want. They'll sell a list of names to other companies and, before long, I'll get emails wanting to sell me insurance or buy my house. I don't have erectile dysfunction, and since I'm a member of PETA, I'm not interested in magazines on hunting and fishing. The list goes on. Yes, I can unsubscribe, but sometimes even that doesn't work. The emails keep coming.

-- Mary Ellen G., Manchester, Tenn.

DEAR READER: Set up a designated email account for just this purpose. You can sign up for a free email account using a phony name. When forced to give your email address to use a site, provide the address to the free account.

DEAR HELOISE: I never toss out tissue paper. I set my iron on "cool" and press the tissue paper, then fold it and reuse it. It saves money and cuts down on waste.

-- Cathy D., Fort Wayne, Ind.

