Hogs offer former Tulsa CB; visit possible next week

Arkansas has extended a scholarship offer to former Tulsa cornerback Allie Green IV, and a visit looks to be in the works.

Green, 6-3, 206 pounds, recently entered the NCAA transfer portal. He played in 34 games and made 17 starts for the Golden Hurricane while making 116 tackles over four seasons.

He had 28 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup and 1 recovered fumble as a senior and was one of 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award.

It appears the Razorbacks will get a visit from Green.

“Maybe at the end of next week,” he said.

Texas Tech, Louisiana Tech and Hawaii have also extended offers. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Green signed with Tulsa out of Lyndon B. Johnson High School in Johnson City, Texas, in 2017.