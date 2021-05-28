Happy birthday (May 28): Love flows and you make healthy relationships the focus. You're more productive than last year even though you'll work less. You've a tremendous talent for setting the right goals and picking people who will help you achieve them.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A busy mind works with many of your intellectual pursuits, though socializing isn't one of them. For that, you'll get into a different mode, one where you're calmly receptive to your environment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You feel like the hero of your story and so does everyone else. Understanding that people serve as their own protagonists will be central to the way you do lucrative business.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Successful spontaneity depends on someone, once upon a time, having had a plan that worked out so splendidly that now others can just show up to what they accomplished.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Play the long game. Perseverance will be essential to the victory. Through sheer determination, you'll not only make a situation work for today; you'll make it matter for years to come.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It's a little surprising when you don't get the reaction you were going for. But this isn't a movie set, and they didn't get your script. You'll roll with the improvisational moment and brilliance ensues.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You're on when you need to be, and you feel relief when it's time to power down. The ideal scenario would be to have such congruence of purposes that there is no need to jolt yourself into different modes. Work toward it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your fellow Libra, poet E.E. Cummings famously said, "I'm living so far beyond my income that we may almost be said to be living apart." A preventive financial review will make sure it doesn't happen to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Material possessions are only important to you because of what they represent and how they enable you to do things with other people. It's those relationships that really matter.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The day vibrates with fresh potential. You only need to explore one new thing to get the energetic lift that a little novelty can bring. Interaction with an air sign will be fortunate.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Fewer opinions mean more room for peace and ease. Bonus: The gentleness of self-forgiveness isn't even necessary if you have the gentleness of nonjudgment going for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Like having a partner who votes, eats or recycles differently, it seems your efforts are being canceled out by someone close to you. You'll learn and grow through this relationship and the conflict it brings up.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't hide or even work on your flaws today. Your lovability doesn't hinge on one isolated feature or fact, rather it's the effect of everything about you coming together to make an impact that could only be made by you.

SEED MOON

The seeds have evolved to attract the vehicles that might deliver them to fertile ground. They may get there by way of a bird beak, on wispy barbs that attach to animal fur or on sprouted sails that catch the wind. The earthy Capricorn moon suggests we trust that we need only be the way we are and the vehicle will come along.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: You don’t have to have the necessary experience before you start. You’ll pick it up as you go.

TAURUS: Each relationship teaches you something different.

GEMINI: Proof of a soul connection will come in the form of a synchronized phone call, chance meeting or uncanny happening.

CANCER: The emotions inside attract their own circumstances for expression.

LEO: The chemistry you feel within the first few minutes of knowing someone will repeat throughout the relationship.

VIRGO: This sense of control may be an illusion, but it's a lovely one. Why not stay in it for a while?

LIBRA: The best part of someone's story will be between the lines.

SCORPIO: The goofiest things can be relationship glue.

SAGITTARIUS: Your ability to work within the constraints of a relationship will lead to unexpected benefits.

CAPRICORN: Don't rush to know everything about the other person. Enjoy the unfolding mystery.

AQUARIUS: You'll notice the effect someone has on you because it is such a contrast to how you felt in your last relationship.

PISCES: A slight shift in a relationship will bring the awareness that has you seeing it all differently.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND

Capricorn and Gemini have a power dynamic to work out this weekend. When they can decide on a leader, or take turns in the position, the relationship wins. Capricorn was born with an inner core of authoritative confidence. Gemini was born with a radar for the best and most up-to-date way to do things. These different approaches to life navigation can bend into a style that forges their power couple status.