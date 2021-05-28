I-630 widening completed, case moot, judge says

A federal judge on Thursday ruled in favor of the Arkansas Department of Transportation and its federal counterparts over a challenge to the thoroughness of the environmental review of a project to widen a section of Interstate 630 in west Little Rock.

U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. ruled against a group of residents challenging the $87.3 million project because it is complete.

"In the complaint, plaintiffs seek to enjoin construction on the project," Moody wrote. "Construction on the project is now finished. An order enjoining the defendants from further construction on the project would serve no purpose and afford plaintiffs no relief. As the case no longer presents a live controversy, the case is moot."

The lawsuit filed by Little Rock residents George Wise, Matthew Pekar, Uta Meyer, David Martindale and Robert Walker claims the agencies failed to assess the potential environmental impacts of the work as required by federal law.

The lawsuit was filed in July 2018 just as the work was about to begin. Among other things, the lawsuit sought a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction while the lawsuit was litigated.

The lawsuit said the Transportation Department and Federal Highway Administration had failed to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 by not completing an environmental impact statement for the work.

The defendants contended that the road project qualifies for categorical exclusion under the Act and, therefore, did not need an impact statement.

Projects that would not extend beyond an existing roadways' right of way are eligible for categorical exclusion. The defendants said in a 2016 report that the I-630 project did not require any additional permanent right of way, and therefore met the categorical exclusion requirements. The state Department of Transportation already owned the land necessary to add two lanes to the interstate.

Moody rejected the request to halt the project, which widened a 2.2-mile stretch of I-630 between Baptist Health-Little Rock and South University Avenue from six lanes to eight lanes. The work was completed last year.

Last December, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Moody's decision, which returned the case to the lower court.

Both sides filed motions seeking summary judgment on their behalf.

Richard Mays, the attorney for the plaintiffs, said he is unsure of the next step.

Moody's ruling "means that the District Court phase is over," Mays said. "We have not yet decided on an appeal."

