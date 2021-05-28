• Virginia Brown, 36, of Tennessee, accused of driving through a covid-19 vaccine distribution tent in Maryville in a protest against vaccinations, narrowly missing about a dozen health workers, has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless endangerment, police said.

• Ali Chehade, 22, of Dearborn, Mich., faces an animal-cruelty charge after being accused of entering a pet shop to demand a $30 refund for a parakeet that had a bloody wing and then throwing the box that the bird was in on the floor and stomping the bird to death.

• John Nickens IV, chief of Children's Hospital New Orleans, said dozens of patients and staff members had a lot of fun helping the city's Audubon Zoo pick a name for an endangered Sumatran orangutan recently born at the zoo, finally choosing "Madu," which is Malay for "honey."

• Willie Barkley, a sheriff's deputy in Monroe County, Ga., lost his sergeant's stripes, was suspended for five days and was moved from field operations to working at the jail after his police dog Khan died when it was left overnight in a hot patrol car.

• Rick Swearingen of Florida's Department of Law Enforcement said an investigation dubbed "Operation Thou Shall Not Steal" broke up a scam by a Florida-based group of Romanians that stole $740,000 in donation checks from church mailboxes.

• William "Chip" Stokes, a former Twiggs County, Ga., sheriff's deputy, will lose his police certification and, because he is a first offender, serve six months on probation after pleading guilty to stealing money from an evidence room.

• Adam Wilson, 36, was charged with kidnapping after police used tracking dogs and a helicopter to find him in the woods near a church with a 16-year-old girl who had been taken at gunpoint from a home near Lacey's Spring, Ala., authorities said.

• R.J. Larizza, a Florida prosecutor, said 14-year-old Aiden Fucci is being charged as an adult in the death of a 13-year-old cheerleader whose body was found in a wooded area with more than 114 stab wounds, saying the charge is appropriate and the only choice his office could make.

• Jesse Rodriguez, 34, a California man accused in a series of BB gun shootings that shattered windows of about 100 vehicles on freeways in Los Angeles County, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a firearm, authorities said.