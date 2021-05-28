Kopps inspires recent Hog pitcher commitment

Keeping batters off balance is the key to the success for recent Arkansas pitcher commitment Christian Foutch.

Foutch, 6-3, 190 pounds, of Chatfield High School in Littleton, Colorado has worked 11 innings this spring while facing 41 batters, striking out 16 and giving up 3 earned runs.

His fastball has been clocked at 94 miles an hour, averages 80-82 mph on his slider and 84-86 on a splitter.



“Just keeping hitters off balance 2-0 splitters are kind of my thing because everybody usually sits on a fastball so just trying to keep guys off balance,” Foutch said. “Start guys off with splitters or sliders. Kind of work backwards and keep them on their toes.”

He also had interest from Southern Cal, Wichita State, Pacific and others. UA pitching coach Matt Hobbs led Foutch’s recruitment.

“I was pretty excited when he called me,” Foutch said. “I see what he’s done with the pitchers and obviously getting to know (Kevin) Kopps.”

Watching Kopps’ success and being named the SEC Pitcher of the Year is inspiration to Foutch.

“He’s definitely the pitcher I look up to because he’s completely dominant,” he said. “So I see what he does and hope one day I can turn into something like that.”

Foutch pledged to the Hogs without visiting Fayetteville.

“I plan to go down later this June,” he said.

Despite the lack of a visit, he had no hesitation in making his decision.

“For me you already know what Arkansas has done historically in the past baseball wise and how they’ve always been a good baseball school,” Foutch said. “I’ve watched Youtube videos about the facilities and people have told me about the facilities. I have a pretty good idea what to expect when I get down there and I’m pretty sure I’ll still be blown away.”

One of his elementary school teachers plans to move to Northwest Arkansas this summer and talked up the area and how the fan base supports the Razorbacks which made his mother feel comfortable with his decision.

“I think that made her feel comfortable knowing that at least I’ll know one person down there,” he said.