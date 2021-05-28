Again wearing mask

Some 70 years ago I was the Durango Kid. He was my favorite Saturday movie matinee western hero at the State Theater in Stephens. I had the necessary stick horse, a play six-shooter, a cowboy hat and the mask. I rode the range in our backyard and maintained law and order.

That is until two of my cousins, Johnny and Pat, were walking to town and stopped because I wanted them to play cowboy with me. Instead, they said that I could be Fido, the Durango Kid's dog. That broke my heart and I cried. But as they walked on I became the Durango Kid once again.

Now, some 70 years later I am once again wearing "the mask." This time for a different reason, to protect myself from covid-19. Both Johnny and Pat are gone, but this time I suspect they would wear "the Durango Kid" mask with me.

JAMES B. DAVIS

Hot Springs

Root of the problem

I believe all the problems we are experiencing in America today are because of government and the political parties that control it. From riots to wars, pandemics, lockdowns, destroying lives and businesses, inflation, and the violation of our most basic liberties, these problems are created by political parties and government. Intentional or not, it seems they are using emergency powers that don't exist in the Constitution in violation of your God-given rights and are only successful because we have allowed them to get away with it.

In his farewell address in 1796, George Washington warned us that certain groups would organize to give themselves extraordinary artificial powers to thwart the will of the people, putting theirs in its place. They would become "potent engines by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enable to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government," thereby destroying everything that lifted them to unjust dominion.

Look around you and it's easy to see we have arrived at that point in history. From senseless masks to attempts to force you to submit to experimental vaccines, the garbage replacing civics taught in our schools, and the revival of racism and social division, you see it everywhere. I think we have had just about enough and it's about time we took the country back and fired them all. After all, the Declaration of Independence gives us the right and sacred duty that when any government destroys property, life, liberty and the freedom to pursue happiness, it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it.

JEFF COOK

Springdale

Fifth-grade graduates

I was sad to read Vickie Minick's letter stating that her fifth-grade granddaughter could not participate in graduation because she was a virtual student. My granddaughter is in the North Little Rock School District and she just participated in their fifth-grade graduation. I think this is unfair to PCSSD students and I imagine it is somewhat discouraging to them. I encourage Ms. Minick to call the PCSSD office and ask about this unfair rule.

SHIRLEY HENDRICKS

Maumelle

Respect for the fallen

"To fallen soldiers let us sing; Where no rockets fly or bullets wing; Our broken brothers let us bring to the Mansions of the Lord."

The first verse of the hymn "Mansions of the Lord" says more than most can comprehend of the brotherhood of military service members. It makes no difference color of skin or ethnicity or anything else. The only people who can divide that brotherhood are our political leaders, including the president, and top military leaders who, to please a small percentage of Americans, impose a divisive training regimen in the one organization that must not be politicized. When the rockets fly and bullets wing, each soldier must know he can count on his brothers to protect him, just as he must be willing to protect them. That's the essence of the brotherhood we often hear about. The willingness not only to risk your blood for unknown others but to set aside safety for yourself when your buddies need help.

From the Revolutionary War to the most recent wars, with the exception of the Civil War, soldiers have faced death bravely with their brothers for the least of these. They don't give a thought to the wealthy or important when they lie in the mud, sand, or foliage as the blood runs out of them. They think of their brothers, loved ones, and those who have no importance in this world but whom they lie there to protect, giving the last full measure of devotion.

Memorial Day comes again in a few days. I pray each of us veterans pause for a few seconds to remember those we have known who made that sacrifice.

And the rest who can't understand it will give the most respect they can muster for them.

MICHAEL SANDERS

Little Rock

Protect health of all

Mr. Bemis: So you are waiting for information concerning required mask-wearing in businesses. Let me assure you that I am neither reading from the Democratic Party playbook, nor am I a liberal media spokesperson. What I am is certain that your answer as to "liberal bootlicks," etc., is incorrect.

The correct answer is "People lie," particularly people who believe that both wearing a mask and immunizing infringe on their freedom to infect others.

My daughter is an immunocompromised business owner. She requires masks to be worn in her establishment to protect her health. With the Arkansas vaccination rate of about 37 percent, it should be obvious that six of 10 unmasked individuals may not be telling the truth about their status.

JANET KONIG

Fayetteville