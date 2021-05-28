Listen Here! Five-Piece Offers Escapist Fantasy In New Release

"Start It Over"

Riley Downing

New West Records

The debut solo album from Riley Downing of The Deslondes, "Start It Over," dropped May 14 and prompted Uncut Magazine in the U.K. to describe his voice as "...like Johnny Cash with a hangover."

Downing's ability to set gripping, evocative narratives within soundscapes that weave together country, blues, folk, R&B, bluegrass, rock, soul and whatever else catches his ear is something that, once you hear it, is hard to shake free from. Same goes for his voice -- deep, dusty, and drawling, it's an instrument that can stop one in their tracks with its character and expressiveness, as well as through his knack for laying out complex emotions in plainspoken, direct language.

"Private Space"

Durand Jones & The Indications

Dead Oceans

Durand Jones & The Indications announce their new album, "Private Space," out July 30, that boldly launches the band into a world of synthy modern soul and disco beats dotted with strings. The Indications are true masters at melding revival sounds with a modern attitude. The 10 tracks across "Private Space" provide for both an escapist fantasy and a much-needed recentering after a tumultuous 2020.

"At the end of the day, I just want people to close their eyes and forget where they are. Just the way a Stevie Wonder album does for me," says Jones. While "Private Space" is an intentional departure from The Indications' roots in '60s funk and soul, its exploratory vibe is true to their origins and evolving tastes.

