Man killed in LR gunfire that left others hurt ID'd

Police identified a man fatally shot Wednesday night on South University Avenue in Little Rock, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of South University Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. in reference to a shots-fired call, according to a Little Rock police report. The caller told police that two vehicles had been involved in a crash there, authorities said.

Police said they found debris in the roadway near the Mabelvale Pike intersection and found a white vehicle with multiple bullet holes.

Officers also found two people -- 27-year-old Desire Deshazier of Pine Bluff and a 17-year-old boy -- injured in a silver Kia sedan near 1901 Wright Ave., according to the report.

The two were treated at a hospital. Their injuries weren't considered life-threatening, the report said.

Also, officers were notified that an injured man, later identified as Caleb Sykes, 18, of North Little Rock, had arrived at the CHI St. Vincent Infirmary emergency room, the report states. Sykes died of his injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.