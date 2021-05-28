Manoah dominates Yanks to win Jays' debut

NEW YORK -- A poised and confident Alek Manoah dominated the Yankees with six innings of two-hit ball to win his major league debut, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat New York 2-0 on Thursday in a doubleheader opener.

New York rebounded to win the second game 5-3 behind Aaron Judge's tying, two-run homer in the third inning off Robbie Ray and Gary Sanchez's go-ahead solo drive in the fourth.

Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit back-to-back homers in the third inning off Domingo Germán (4-3) in the makeup of Wednesday night's rainout. Bichette provided a 3-1 lead in the second game with a three-run homer, but New York beat Toronto for the third time in nine meetings this year.

A 23-year-old right-hander selected 11th in the 2019 amateur draft, Manoah (1-0) was brought up after throwing only 35 professional innings in the minor leagues.

His mother Susana, wearing a white Blue Jays jersey with her son's name on the back, was part of a cheering section that stood out among the sparse crowd for the late-afternoon start and was visible crying when he faced American League batting champion DJ LeMahieu to start his big league career. She later blew her son kisses from the stands.

"I think everyone was hearing the Manoahs today," the pitcher said with a chuckle.

Manoah became the second Blue Jays starting pitcher to throw at least six scoreless innings in his debut after Mauro Gozzo in 1989.

"I just want to take it all in, and just really enjoy the moment," Manoah said. "Obviously, there's another outing in five days, so I got to get ready for that, but just for today, just want to hug my whole family and I think that's what I'm going to enjoy the most ,is how many people came out to see me, called off [work] sick, made excuses whatever the case may be. They made sure to be here, so I think that's what I'll remember the most."

INDIANS 5, TIGERS 2 Shane Bieber (5-3) took a no-hit bid into the seventh before Jonathan Schoop led off with a home run and struck out 12 in seven one-hit innings.

RAYS 7, ROYALS 2 Austin Meadows hit a two-run triple in the first off Brady Singer (2-4) and connected on a third-inning two-run homer. Shane McClanahan (2-0) allowed three hits in five scoreless innings.

WHITE SOX 5, ORIOLES 1 Yermin Mercedes hit his seventh home run of the season and added a two-run single, Dylan Cease threw six innings of four-hit ball for his third win as host Chicago beat Baltimore.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 5, PIRATES 3 Kyle Hendricks (5-4) overcame solo homers by Perez, Gregory Polanco and Bryan Reynolds to win his third consecutive start, and Ryan Tepera got four outs for his first save in three years.

METS 1-4, ROCKIES 0-2 Jose Peraza homered off German Marquez (3-5) starting the third inning of the opener and singled off Antonio Senzatela (1-5) to break a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning of the second game. Peraza went 2 for 4 with 3 RBI in the doubleheader sweep.

PHILLIES 3, MARLINS 2 Odubel Herrera tripled leading off the ninth inning and broke a 2-2 tie on Ronald Torreyes' comebacker as Yimi García (3-3) threw to second base in a failed attempt for an inning-ending double play.

BREWERS 6, PADRES 5 Jackie Bradley Jr.'s two-out hit off the right-field wall against Miguel Diaz (2-1) brought home Omar Narvaez in the 10th inning.

NATIONALS 5-0, REDS 3-3 Trea Turner and Josh Bell hit run-scoring singles in the sixth inning in the completion of a suspended game, and Sonny Gray (1-3) pitched six innings of two-hit ball to win the nightcap as Cincinnati completed its first series win in Washington since 2015. Washington led 3-0 when Wednesday night's game was suspended in middle of the fourth inning following a rain delay of 3 hours, 4 minutes.

