Troopers: Paragould woman dies after car hydroplanes, hits oncoming pickup

A Paragould woman died after her vehicle hydroplaned Thursday night on U.S. 49 in Greene County and struck an oncoming pickup, troopers said.

Joy Maria Lucas, 35, was driving a 2011 Chrysler 200 north around 7:40 p.m. Thursday when the vehicle hydroplaned and began to skid, crossing all lanes of traffic, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The car slid into the path of a 2015 GMC Sierra, its passenger side striking the front of the pickup, the report states.

Troopers said Lucas died as a result of the wreck. The driver of the GMC, a 67-year-old man from Paragould, and a passenger, a 71-year-old Paragould woman, were injured, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as wet with heavy rain.

Roughly an hour earlier, a motorcyclist in Conway was killed after losing control of his bike, troopers said.

Cecil Edwards, 40, of Conway, was going east on Arkansas 60 when the wreck happened just after 6:30 p.m., according to a separate preliminary crash report.

Edwards’ Suzuki SV650 left the road on the right and lost control, causing the motorcycle to turn over on its side, the report states. Edwards came off the bike and struck a street sign, troopers said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report states.

At least 237 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads, so far this year, according to a summary report from the Department of Public Safety.