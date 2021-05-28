Movement Through Memory

The idea of BODYSONNET, Caroline Sharkey begins, was always to bring dance to unexpected places across the country and to foster community. The Trillium Salon Series operates under a similar mission.

The two organizations aim to dismantle both perceived and tangible barriers of the traditional performative experience. So, when Sharkey found herself back in her home town to ride out the pandemic, a collaboration between Trillium and the Berkshires-based BODYSONNET felt completely natural.

"We started the collective in 2019 right before the pandemic," Sharkey recalls. "We saw all these empty spaces that weren't being used that we just thought it was, honestly, a shame. And we've sort of just been making it work [during the pandemic] because we think it's important to still create and present arts and dance through all of this and still connect with the community. So that once we actually come out of it, there still will be community there, as opposed to just showing up and being like, 'Hey, are you guys ready to start again?' but continually fostering that sense of collective and community."

Following a three-week artist residency on Mount Sequoyah, BODYSONNET debuts their interdisciplinary piece "I woke up on Skyline Drive" this weekend at two public performances. The site-specific, immersive work grew out of interviews with community members about their memories of Mount Sequoyah and Arkansas. It invites the performers and the audience members, the group's website explains, to consider how memory "can inform our relationship with ourselves, others and the ground on which we live."

"It's something that we feel is concrete, but it's not in terms of the fact that every time we think about something, every time we remember something, it changes. It's not the same as the moment that we experienced it," Sharkey muses on her personal interest in memory.

The space itself is also part of the performance, Sharkey reveals. Mount Sequoyah's long history with the Ozarks and deep ties to different pieces of the community provides a uniquely significant foundation upon which to build a work like this. Thinking back on her own memories of the place, Sharkey points to Mount Sequoyah's transformation from a religiously aligned venue hosting mission trips and church meetings, to "an absolute hub for creative energy."

"It has transformed into a place that, over a pandemic weekend one time when I was visiting, there were two gallery openings and a jazz show happening and it just felt so full of life that we wanted to kind of take advantage of that," she demonstrates.

"I woke up on Skyline Drive" melds an expressive soundscape created by local Emmy Award-winning composer Amos Cochran, the theatrical component of performer monologues and interview recordings and the physicality of movement to present a meditation on place and how our memories shape us.