ShipBob lending aid with Walmart orders

Walmart Inc. has enlisted logistics firm ShipBob to fulfill free two-day shipping of orders placed with the retailer's marketplace sellers.

The companies said Thursday that ShipBob will also fulfill marketplace orders outside of the two-day delivery program. In addition, ShipBob's analytics give sellers insights into shipping performance, inventory allocation and fulfillment costs.

ShipBob, founded in 2014 in Chicago, is a global cloud-based logistics platform for small and medium-sized businesses. It provides the two-day delivery service to its customers within the continental U.S. and has a 95% on-time delivery rate.

"Helping our sellers have access to two-day delivery options is a key priority for Walmart," said Jeff Clementz, senior vice president of Walmart Marketplace. "We see this relationship [with ShipBob] as a big advantage for our sellers and customers."

Walmart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said recently that growing its marketplace remains a priority for the company. The Bentonville-based retailer's e-commerce business has doubled over the past two years.

-- Serenah McKay

Shell selling refinery in Alabama for $75M

MOBILE, Ala. -- Shell Oil Co. said Thursday it will sell an Alabama refinery designed to produce 90,000 barrels of crude oil and other products daily to Texas-based Vertex Energy for $75 million.

Shell said the cash deal was part of its plan to shed refineries that aren't aligned with trading hubs, chemical plants and marketing businesses.

"The sale of the Mobile refinery shows that we are making good progress delivering on our manufacturing strategy," Robin Mooldijk, an executive vice president for manufacturing, said in a statement. "We're becoming better positioned to deliver resilient returns and meet the increasingly diverse needs of our customers."

Located on the northern end of Mobile Bay, the refinery will offer jobs to its current workforce as it changes hands. Aside from the refinery complex, Vertex will purchase its hydrocarbon inventory at the time the sale is complete, which could add from $65 million to $85 million to the deal.

-- The Associated Press

State index stable with a 639.79 close

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 639.79, up 0.57.

"Small cap stocks outperformed for a second straight day as President Biden is expected to propose a $6 trillion budget for fiscal year 2022 on Friday spurring strength in cyclical names," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.