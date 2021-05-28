Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Jennifer Clavin, 46, of 2331 W. New Hope in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Clavin was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Justin Stewart, 33, of 908 S.E. Falcon Lane No. 20 in Bentonville was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault and fleeing. Stewart was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Gravette

• Eddie Dyer, 50, of 678 N.W. Sixth St. in Gravette was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Dyer was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Wayon Faison, 31, of 6303 New Jesup Highway in Brunswick, Ga., was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault and terroristic act. Faison was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Harold Huff, 33, of 131 Bob White Loops in Hortens, Ga., was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault and terroristic act. Huff was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• John Doss, 40, of 102 Gregory Drive in Green Forest was arrested Wednesday in connection with breaking or entering, theft of property and criminal mischief. Doss was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Tontitown

• Rene Cienfuegos, 31, of 3048B Jerry Lane in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cienfuegos was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.