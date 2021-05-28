Northwest Arkansas Community College sets budget for new building

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College plans to spend more than $2.5 million on a new physical plant building on its campus.

The Board of Trustees, during a special meeting Thursday, granted administrators permission to move forward with the project and unanimously approved a financing method for it as well.

The building will be constructed just west of the college's National Child Protection Training Center on land the college bought from Mercy Hospital last year.

Officials expect the building to be completed by next spring. It will be 12,000 square feet with an additional 6,000 square feet covered by awning, according to Grant Hodges, college spokesman.

The college's current building, which is closer to the center of campus, is being converted into educational space.

The building houses the facilities planning and construction department. It's also where the college stores vehicles and equipment, according to Hodges.

The college received bids from four contractors interested in building the new plant. Those bids were opened last week, said Al Massri, vice president of finance and administration.

The lowest bid came from Legacy Construction Management of Fayetteville at $2,590,667. The highest bid was $3,379,000, Massri said.

The college initially estimated a construction cost of $1 million in March 2019, said Gulizar Baggson, associate vice president of finance and administratino.

Prices of construction material is rising rapidly, increasing the urgency to secure a contract on the building, Massri said. The bid price is secured until June 19, or 30 days from when bids were opened, he said.

Administrators will take some time to ensure Legacy meets all specifications for the project, and if that's the case, Legacy will be awarded the contract, Massri said.

The college is setting aside $3 million for the project to cover any unexpected costs not covered by Legacy's bid.

The financing method the board approved involves using $713,122 the college received from selling some of its land to accommodate expansion of the adjacent Interstate 49. The other $2.3 million will come from the college's capital fund, Baggson said.

The capital fund is expected to finish this fiscal year, which ends June 30, with about $3 million. After the new physical plant building is paid for, the fund will likely be down to about $2 million as of the end of next fiscal year, Baggson said.

The college annually puts one-third of the millage revenue it collects into its capital fund. Baggson said even a conservative projection shows the fund will be built back up to $3.2 million by June 2023.