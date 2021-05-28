100 years ago

May 28, 1921

• James H. Rice was appointed yesterday by Judge Archie House of Third Division Circuit Court as engineer to make a preliminary survey of the proposed 9,000-acre "Old River" drainage district, which has in view the draining of Galloway lake and the construction of a levee in the rear of low bank on the south side of the Arkansas river, 25 miles south of Little Rock. This district would take care of the drainage of excess water that has been drained into Old River since the construction of the ditch which drains Faulkner's lake into Old River.

50 years ago

May 28, 1971

• Drawings and paintings by inmates at Cummins Prison Farm are on display at the Art Fair at 822 West Seventh Street, and part of the proceeds from sales will be used to obtain more art supplies for the critically undersupplied but growing "art colony" at the prison. The shortage of supplies is reflected to a degree in the nature of many of the artworks. Some are pencil drawings on the most rudimentary kinds of paper, matted with discarded manila folders. Others are oils on poorly stretched canvases.

25 years ago

May 28, 1996

PINE BLUFF -- In the coming years, a large part of the nation's aging chemical weapons stockpile is to be incinerated at the Pine Bluff Arsenal. That will parallel another disposal effort more than 20 years ago at the arsenal. The nation's stockpile of anti-personnel biological agents and toxins, developed and stored at the Pine Bluff Arsenal, was destroyed there during five months in 1971 and 1972.

10 years ago

May 28, 2011

• Now that they've wrapped up their seven-ward listening tour, Little Rock city directors expect to summarize those discussions with the public and add their own input Tuesday on the city's plan to ask residents to pay a higher sales tax. Residents and city directors are still waiting for the mayor and city manager to say just how much they think Little Rock's half-percent sales tax should be increased and how the new revenue would be spent. During the past month of public hearings, the two leaders highlighted the need to replace Little Rock's 27-year-old emergency communications network that serves the capital city and local police departments and hospitals.