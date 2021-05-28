Pine Bluff area Church News beginning May 28

TRAVELERS REST MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Grady honored the Rev. James and Melba Lee for 21 years of pastoral leadership and their retirement on May 23. He and Mrs. Lee will continue to join the ministry Sunday mornings for worship. Lee built the new sanctuary himself with the help of deacons and other local preachers, according to Audrea Johnson, church spokesman. "He and his wife have been the epitome of excellence in ministry, examples of holiness and righteous living. In the 21 years of pastoral care, our beloved James Lee has pushed the ministry of Travelers Rest into another dimension. We salute James and Melba Lee and say we thank you and we appreciate you. Retire, but always know you are Overseer, Pastor Emeritus Climon James Lee," Johnson said. Travelers Rest invites all to worship with them Sundays at 11 a.m. and hear a word from ministers Bruce Johnson, William Eldrige or evangelist Audrea Johnson.

GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH, 2400 31st Ave., and Wounded Healers Outreach Ministries invites people to a community meet and greet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Free lunch will be provided. This will be an outside event rain or shine and masks are optional, according to a news release. Grace church and Wounded Healers are two ministries with one purpose. Details: Robert Anderson, pastor, at (870) 395-0052.

CHURCHES OF GREATER PINE BLUFF will host the second annual Revival of Hope from noon to 8 p.m. June 5 at Hestand Stadium. Admission is free. The event will include live music, giveaways, refreshments such as hot dogs and popcorn, and bounce houses. Many churches will be involved. Sponsors include Simmons Bank, Relyance Bank and Big Red stores, according to a spokesman.

ONE PINE BLUFF PRAYING TOGETHER prayer service will be held from 6-7 p.m. Sunday at Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1923 S. Olive St. After the service, there will be a marriage blessing ceremony for couples who attend. Couples will take communion together. Guests will include Bruce Biggin, the author of Marriage Blessing. "The ceremony is really a commitment between one man and one woman to love one another with eternal love," according to a news release. "Each of the partners pledge to bring out the divine in one another. They dedicate their marriage to a greater purpose and to God. The marriage blessing offers a path to build a world of stronger marriages and healthier families. It centers the marriage on God, not oneself." Details: Mary Liddell, Pine Bluff community outreach coordinator, (870) 643-2383 or marylddll@yahoo.com.

FIRST TRINITY CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 800 S. Catalpa St., will host a food giveaway and covid-19 clinic at two events. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2, food will be given away on a first come-first served basis until all food is distributed. All participants are encouraged to wear masks. For details, call the church office at (870) 534-2873. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5, First Trinity will hold a covid-19 vaccine clinic. ExpressRX Pharmacy will administer the Moderna vaccine. Anyone 16 years or older can register at ExpressRX.net or call the store at (870) 850-0159 to set an appointment.

OLD ST. JAMES MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4512 S. Ohio St., will host a covid-19 vaccination clinic from noon to 2 p.m. June 13 at the church. Doctor's Orders Pharmacy will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for people 12 years old and older, according to a news release. People may just come by the church for the vaccination or register with Doctor's Orders Pharmacy online at https://appacuityschedling.com/schedule.phi?owner=2160152&appointmentType=22537587. Details: Billie Dorn, Old St. James church secretary, at (870) 536-7654.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., invites the community to participate in a Family Portrait Day fundraiser June 12-13. Participants will receive one 8X10, two 5X7 and eight wallet size photos for $10. For details and appointment times, call (870) 643-3937. The community is also invited to attend services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. New Community follows health guidelines and practices social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations are located at the entrances of the church. Masks are still required and ushers have them for people who need masks.

