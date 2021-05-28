Police: Man jailed in sex with youth

Little Rock police arrested a man Wednesday evening after he admitted having sex with a juvenile, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to a call about a runaway, whose mother told police that Victor Coc-yat, 20, of Little Rock was having intercourse with the youth, the report said.

Police contacted Coc-yat in the 5000 block of Gum Springs Road, where he admitted having intercourse with the juvenile and was arrested at 5 p.m., according to the report.

Coc-yat was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail, charged with felony rape.