“And he spake a parable unto them to this end, that men ought always to pray, and not to faint.” — Luke 18:1.

People are encouraged to attend worship services and discover and unlock the power of prayer.

There’s an old saying, “April showers bring May flowers.” During the month of May, we also recognize another opportunity to thank God for bringing us into a new season.

Take the time to pay attention to the opportunities that are available to you in this season of life.

“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” — Romans 8:28 New International Version.

What opportunities are you thinking about? It could be God, family, business, personal development, enjoyments and much more.

“But as it is written: Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, Nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love Him.” — Corinthians 2:9 New King James Version. Go God Go.

May is also a month where we honor mothers. Mothers, we love you and praise God for you. May the Lord bless you in a special way.

“Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her. Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou excellest them all.” — Proverbs 31: 28 - 29.

Unity Christian Fellowship Church, 2712 S. Bay St., is dedicated to showing God’s love and loving God’s people. It is our goal to reach people across social status and ethnic groups.

Join us during Sunday service as we unite under the umbrella of God’s amazing love. Join us as we pray and give God all of the praise, honor and glory for His goodness, mercy, grace and loving kindness.

You are encouraged and welcomed to visit, worship or become a member of this interdenominational church.

Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. Classes are available for adults and youth. Morning worship service begins at 10 a.m. Sundays.

Come out and experience joy, strength and peace through the Word of God. Gain natural and spiritual clarity. Receive encouragement and pertinent teaching where you need it most. Let’s pray together. Let’s praise the Lord together! We look forward to seeing you. Let’s celebrate God’s blessings together.

Also, Tuesdays at 6 p.m. family night begins with Bible Study. The church offers a study of the word of God for the whole family to gain strength, clarity and encouragement to face life’s challenges. You will each be reminded of God’s promises of blessings and abundance.

Unity Christian Fellowship also invites the community to its free financial classes.

Learn to become the boss over your finances through these classes. The church holds a Small Business and Personal Financial Development Management class on Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

You will learn about the following: grants, small business loans, feasibility of your business idea, knowing your business market, and much more. Empower yourself with financial information that will help you reach your goals.

We are practicing social distancing and have hand sanitizer wipes available. Please wear a mask.

For more information, call (870) 329-1182 or email us at unitychristianfellowship@live. com. We look forward to seeing you in class.

Anthony Armstrong is senior pastor at Unity Christian Fellowship Church at Pine Bluff.

