Researchers weigh scheduling, brands for booster shots

U.S. scientists are expanding efforts to evaluate when fully vaccinated people will need booster shots -- and, if so, whether people can switch brands -- in the latest chapter of the global quest to stop the pandemic.

For people eager to put the health crisis behind them, the relief of being vaccinated is being replaced by a new worry. Is immunity a ticking clock? Should they plan a family wedding this fall? Will everyone need booster shots? When? Are people locked into the same brand or vaccine technology for their next shot?

"As we know, covid is not going to go away anytime soon, and we know that the antibodies decrease over time, so that a boost will be needed at some juncture. I can't predict when," said John Beigel, associate director for clinical research in the Division of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Beigel is working on a U.S. trial, starting this week, that will provide one piece of the answer, testing whether people can mix and match shots when the need arises. Can a person fully vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine in February take a third shot of Moderna? Is there an advantage -- or a risk -- in switching from one brand or vaccine technology to another?

The U.S. efforts take place as health experts in China are recommending a third coronavirus shot to some at-risk individuals.

Scientists know that vaccine-induced immunity against most diseases wanes, but the answers to those questions about the coronavirus will begin to coalesce only in the coming weeks and months.

First, scientists need to identify a threshold -- what level of immunity is too low to protect people? Then, they need to learn how long it typically takes for immunity to decay to that level. And then they need to figure out how best to boost people's immunity.

Progress is being made on all three fronts:

In the next month, Beigel expects results from studies of people who got sick despite being vaccinated in clinical trials, findings that could help establish an immunity baseline -- what scientists call a "correlate of protection." Those studies could help researchers establish a threshold -- such as a minimum antibody level -- that signals whether someone is immune or whether that person has become vulnerable to infection.

Scientists are analyzing blood samples from the first people who were vaccinated a year ago in trials, hoping to determine whether antibodies stick around or vanish. Earlier research found that the disease fighters remain at robust levels for at least six months following Moderna vaccination, although variants can complicate that, with antibody protection that fades faster. A recent Nature study found that antibodies do decline after people recover from infection, but they don't keep plummeting -- they plateau and persist nearly a year later.

The clinical trial at the allergy and infectious-disease institute will test systematically whether people who received one brand of vaccine in January -- a single shot of Johnson & Johnson, two shots of the Moderna vaccine or two shots of Pfizer-BioNTech -- need to get the same brand of vaccine, or whether there might be benefits to mixing and matching.

For people such as Martin Silberberg, 76, a semiretired biochemist and textbook author who lives in Pelham, Mass., the questions have moved to the forefront. He and his wife would like to travel to Scotland in September for a family wedding but are nervous -- both about the potential that their immunity will wane and the confusing questions swirling around vaccine passports.

On shorter trips, they hope to attend museums and chamber music concerts and go out to restaurants, even when the weather gets cold. Silberberg would be happy to get a booster or even an antibody test to check if he's still protected, but keeps finding himself at the frontier of the unknown. The Food and Drug Administration has advised against antibody tests, in part because it isn't clear how to interpret whether a particular test result indicates immunity.

Scientists are watching several streams of data for indicators of concern.

They will be closely monitoring what happens among vaccinated people in the trials and in the real world, in part because declining antibodies won't necessarily mean that people get sick, because other parts of their immune response can step up.

If scientists encounter unexpectedly high numbers of "breakthrough infections" that overcome immunity in vaccinated people, particularly infections that result in severe disease, it would be a warning sign that people need boosters.

A recent study of the Moderna vaccine found that antibodies capable of neutralizing the variant B.1.351 decayed in nearly half of people below a laboratory test's level of detection over six months. But such lab tests can't predict what will happen if those vaccine recipients encounter that variant.