Slavens out 1-3 weeks with injury

University of Arkansas senior Cullen Smith found himself starting at first base on Thursday night against Vanderbilt for the first time since the opening weekend.

Smith moved from third base to first in place of Brady Slavens, who injured his right ankle in the Razorbacks' 11-2 win over Georgia on Wednesday.

Slavens has a lateral ankle sprain and will need one to three weeks to recover, according to an Arkansas spokesman.

That time frame doesn't rule out Slavens from playing in an NCAA regional next weekend, but puts his status in question.

Slavens, a junior, has played in 52 games with 51 starts and is batting .300 with 13 home runs and a team-high 60 runs batted in.

After Slavens was injured when he hit the first base bag with his right foot beating out an infield single in the second inning, Smith moved to first and junior Jacob Nesbit took over at third.

On Thursday, freshman Cayden Wallace moved from right field to third base. It was the 51st start for Wallace, but only his third at third base, where he also started against Memphis on March 23 and the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff on April 14.

Freshman Ethan Bates started in right field for his seventh appearance in the opening lineup.

Smith started at first base the first three games -- Arkansas wins over Texas Tech, Texas and TCU in Arlington, Texas -- with Slavens at designated hitter because Matt Goodheart was ill.

Slavens has been the team's primary first baseman with Goodheart at designated hitter and Smith and Nesbit splitting time at third. Smith, a transfer from East Tennessee State, made his 40th start on Thursday. Nesbit has 19 starts.

Early start

The first of two SEC Tournament games today when Tennessee plays Alabama will start at 10 a.m. rather than 3 p.m, the SEC announced Thursday. The second game will start 35 minutes after the first game ends.

The decision to start the games earlier was made because of rain in the forecast.

Run-ruled again

Mississippi State was outscored 25-3 in its SEC Tournament games.

Florida beat the Bulldogs 13-1 in seven innings, then Tennessee beat them 12-2 in eight innings. Neither game went nine innings because of an SEC Tournament run rule that ends the game if one team is up by at least 10 runs after seven innings.

"It's embarrassing," Mississippi State center fielder Rowdey Jordan said.

The Bulldogs are 40-15 and went 20-10 in SEC play during the regular season, so there's no doubt they should be hosting a regional next week. But Mississippi State might have cost itself a shot to host a super regional with its dreadful showing at the SEC Tournament.

"I think it's a concern," Bulldogs Coach Chris Lemonis said. "Our resume was really good coming in, and I think somebody would have to do something pretty amazing to go over us, but it's always a concern.

"You're trying to build your resume every day, and we came in with a really good one, and we played just two tough games the last two days."

Mississippi State had lost its last three SEC Tournament games by run rule, including a 12-2 loss in eight innings to LSU in 2019.

The Bulldogs recovered from going 1-2 in the 2019 SEC Tournament to reach the College World Series. They also reached the College World Series in 2018 after losing their only SEC Tournament game 8-5 to LSU.

Long time coming

Tennessee's last SEC Tournament win prior to Thursday's 12-2 victory over Mississippi State in an elimination game came way back on May 23, 2007, with a 6-4 victory over Vanderbilt.

The Volunteers were 0-6 in SEC Tournament play, including a 3-2 setback against Alabama in 11 innings on Wednesday before stopping the skid.

Every other SEC team won at least two SEC Tournament games between Tennessee's wins and five schools won at least 20 games in Hoover, Ala., in that time.

The leader: LSU, with a 38-11 mark and six tourney titles (2008, '09, '10, '13, '14 and '17) under Paul Mainieri.

Vanderbilt (33-17) also exceeded the 30-win mark during Tennessee's drought, while Florida (25-20), Ole Miss (21-20) and Arkansas (20-19) had 20 or more wins.

Records for the other SEC teams between Tennessee's tournament wins, in order of wins: Mississippi State (14-16); Alabama (13-15); Texas A&M 12-9; South Carolina (9-25); Georgia (8-15); Kentucky (7-11); Auburn (7-15) and Missouri (2-8).

Deserving Dawgs

Georgia Coach Scott Stricklin is a believer that his club will hear its name called as part of the NCAA Tournament bracket on selection Monday, despite a pair of duds to close out the Bulldogs' stay in Hoover.

Georgia fell 11-2 to Arkansas then was blanked 4-0 by Ole Miss the last two days after opening its SEC Tournament with a 4-1 win over LSU in the 8 vs. 9 game on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs won three road games this season at schools ranked No. 1 at the time: two at Vanderbilt and one at Arkansas.

"We certainly haven't played very well the last two days, but it's still the full body of work," Stricklin said when asked if he still believed the Bulldogs belonged in the NCAA field.

"I'll stand by my statement. If we're the best conference in the country, we should be the most represented. The strength of schedule, the RPI, 14 wins in this league is a big deal. So I still believe we're in."

Elko shows power

Ole Miss senior Tim Elko hit two home runs against Vanderbilt on Wednesday while essentially playing on one leg.

Elko suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on April 5 against North Alabama, but rather than undergo surgery he returned to the lineup in early May as a designated hitter rather than at his usual position first base.

Despite the right-handed hitting Elko not being able to push off his back leg, he went 3 for 4 and drove in all of the Rebels' runs in their 5-4 loss to the Commodores.

"I've been feeling good, feeling fine," said Elko, who is batting .338 with 40 RBI in 40 games. "If I wasn't, I'd say something. Just happy to be back out there and helping the team any way I can."

Elko's second and third home runs since his injury raised his season total to 13.

"You got to give Elko credit," Vanderbilt Coach Tim Corbin said. "He had two big swings. He's a kid that plays with a lot of heart and picks up his team, and he certainly did that."

Elko was 0 for 1 in the Rebels' 4-0 victory over Georgia on Thursday, but walked three times, including twice intentionally.

Nearly as impressive as Elko's two home-run game was how he advanced from first base to third against Georgia on a single by Peyton Chatagnier in the fifth inning.

"There's probably an asterisk because it was a 3-2 count with two outs, and I think [Elko] was running on the pitch, if I'm not mistaken," Ole Miss Coach Mike Bianco said. 'But to get him to go 180 feet, not just 90 feet, was a big deal for us.

"I say that tongue in cheek, but it's really the truth. Right now our worry about Tim is just getting from base to base -- not health-wise, it's just how much he's going to bog down the offense."

Bouncing back

Florida is 3-0 in the SEC Tournament after being swept in a three-game series at Arkansas to end the regular season.

"I think it's about momentum," Gators Coach Kevin O'Sullivan said after Florida's 7-2 victory over Alabama on Thursday. "I think it was important for us to play well this week, and we have after the weekend we had at Arkansas.

"I get asked that question a lot about how you want to approach this tournament, and the bottom line is you want to win every game you play. You want to get out of this thing healthy and injury-free, knock on wood, but you certainly don't want to come here and not play well and have to sit on it for seven, eight, nine days before you play again in a regional."