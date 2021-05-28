Sports Briefs

CYCLING

Zula, Reno claim pump track championships

Tommy Zula and Shealen Reno claimed top male and female championships respectively in the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships.

The event was held at the Runway pump track at The Jones Center in Springdale.

"It feels good to be back out here," said Zula. "For me, it's always go big or go home. The vibe of this whole town has a certain buzz when you get here. Everyone is so stoked on biking, and you don't see that everywhere you go. It makes it special. This town appreciates this event, especially with the caliber of track they have here. It makes for phenomenal racing like you saw today."

Zula claimed the men's title over Collin Hudson, Alex Bob and Grant Lampson.

Reno tore up the female division to claim the overall win over Jordan Scott, Olivia Armstrong and Zoe March.

"To prepare for worlds, I plan on coming out here to Springdale as much as possible," said Reno. "I'm going to the Paris pump track race next and just keep riding as much as I can."

RUNNING

Fayetteville to host duathlon for women

Fayetteville Parks and Recreation will host the fifth annual Ladies Du Fayetteville race, a duathlon for women, on Saturday, June 12.

The race was not held in 2020. The atmosphere of the Ladies Du Fayetteville is a unique multi-sport race experience for women athletes. This year's in-person race will have some modifications to ensure safety for participants and staff. A virtual race will also be offered to create additional, alternative accessibility to the duathlon.

The duathlon is a 2-mile run, 11-mile bicycle ride and 2-mile run format and will take place on the paved trails around and near Lake Fayetteville. Participants have the option of competing individually, as a two-person relay team, or a three-person relay team. Virtual race participants may choose their own course, race anytime between June 12 and 27, and submit their times to verify completion.

Online registration closes June 10 at 11:59 p.m. Registration fees are $50 for individual entries, $90 for two-person relay entries, and $135 for three-person relay entries. All registrations include a technical sleeveless top and a finisher medal. In addition, event photo downloads are provided post-event at no cost.

For more information, visit the Ladies DU Fayetteville webpage or contact Tiffany Hoover at 479-444-3463 or thoover@fayetteville-ar.gov.

-- NWA Democrat-Gazette