State Sports Briefs

FOOTBALL

Arkansas kickoff times announced

The SEC and its broadcast partners have announced a number of football kickoff times in recent days, allowing fans to start planning their fall weekend calendars.

The University of Arkansas, coming off a 3-7 record against All-SEC competition in Coach Sam Pittman's debut, has its first three kickoff times set. The slate opens Sept. 4 against former Southwest Conference rival Rice at 1 p.m. at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on the streaming platforms SEC Network-Plus and ESPN-Plus. The Hogs and Owls will play for the first time since 1991.

The Razorbacks drew a prime-time assignment the following week, a 6 p.m. kickoff time on ESPN against long-time rival Texas on Sept. 11 at home.

Arkansas will face Georgia Southern for the first time at Razorback Stadium on Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. The afternoon game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Additionally, the Missouri at Arkansas game in the Battle Line Rivalry will kick off on Friday, Nov. 26 at Razorback Stadium. CBS Sports has picked that game up for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

-- Tom Murphy

Sun Belt sets times

The Sun Belt Conference announced kickoff times and television designations for 37 regular-season games for the 2021 football season Thursday, including five contests on Arkansas State's schedule.

The Red Wolves begin the season with consecutive home games for the first time since 1987, opening against the University of Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. on Sept. 4. The game will be televised on ESPN3. One week later, ASU hosts Memphis at 6 p.m. for a game set for ESPN-Plus. In Week 3, the Red Wolves will appear on the Pac-12 Network when they travel to the University of Washington on Sept. 18 for a 3:15 p.m. Central kickoff.

Also on the national television docket are ASU's pair of Thursday night home games against 2020 Sun Belt East Division Champion Coastal Carolina (Oct. 7) and West title holder Louisiana-Lafayette (Oct. 21). Both games will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

The Sun Belt Conference Championship is set for Dec. 4. Networks and game times for the Red Wolves' remaining seven games will be announced at a later date.

-- Eli Lederman

BASEBALL

ASU, UALR eliminated

Texas-Arlington (26-29) tagged Arkansas State University right-hander Brandon Hudson (5-3)) for six first-inning runs and knocked him out after only getting two outs to secure a place in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament semifinals Thursday, bringing an end to the Red Wolves' season.

The Mavericks' offensive barrage led by Boone Montgomery and Andrew Miller (three hits each) buried ASU (19-30) 8-3 at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Ala. Red Wolves right-hander Will Nash relieved Hudson and threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings, and Tyler Duncan's 448-home run highlighted a light offensive performance. Texas-Arlington right-hander Carlos Tavera (3-4) struck out nine ASU batters in the win.

Earlier in the day, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (21-30) saw its season end in a 6-2 loss to South Alabama (31-30)

Montgomery reached on a lead-off single in the bottom of the first inning and Minjarez opened the scoring with a two-run blast in the next at bat. The Mavericks tacked on four more runs in the inning on RBI from Dylan Paul, Phillip Childs, Cason Gregory and Montgomery, and Hudson exited having allowed 6 runs (3 earned) on 5 hits and 1ne walk.

Duncan got the Red Wolves on the board with his blast in the fourth. ASU added two runs in the seventh inning on a Jared Toler RBI and a Blake McCutchen run scored on a wild pitch.

Connor Aube padded the Texas-Arlington lead with a two-run home run in the eighth inning.

The Trojans led 2-0 before the Jagaurs tied it with two runs off of right-hander Aaron Funk (2 1/3 IP, 4 hits, 2 runs, 3 strikeouts) and pulled away with runs in the fifth and eighth inning and a pair in the ninth. Right-hander Cole Evans (1-3) relieved Funk and took the loss. South Alabama right-hander Michael Noah (5-0) earned the win.

UALR third baseman Nate Lyons went 3 for 3 in the loss.

TRACK AND FIELD

UCA standouts make all-conference

The University of Central Arkansas men's and women's track and field teams had eight individuals and one relay team make the All-Southland Conference teams announced Thursday.

Ajah Criner (200), Zachary Jewell (200) and Sara Steimel (3,000 steeplechase) were first-team selections.

Second-team selections were Criner and Jewell in the 100, TJ Robinson in the 800 and the 1,600-relay team of Tamera Rhode, Tyler Rose, Aysha Anderson and Criner.

Tamara Reeves made the third-team in the 1,500 and Jordan Atkins in the 110 hurdles.

Harding's Csokas qualifies for finals

Harding University's Nikolasz Csokas qualified automatically for Saturday's 400-hurdles final by placing second in Heat 2 in 52.78 on the opening day of the NCAA Division II Men's Track and Field Championships in Allendale, Mich. It was just off his personal best of 52.29 set at the Arkansas Twilight. He will compete for the national championship at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Joining Csokas in competition Saturday will be Harding's two pole vaulters, Dorian Chaigneau and Austin Parrish.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services