Super Quiz: Anagrammed One-Word Titles

Today at 1:33 a.m.

  1. Swing: This 1927 film was the first to win an Oscar for Best Picture.

  2. Nude: A 1965 science-fiction novel by Frank Herbert.

  3. Bantam: Adam West played the title role in this TV series and 1966 film.

  4. Finders: This TV show is about six friends who live in Manhattan.

  5. Slot: This TV show follows the survivors of a plane crash.

  6. Saline: A 1986 science-fiction sequel starring Sigourney Weaver.

  7. Candied: A satire published by Voltaire in 1759.

  8. Treacle: A Greek tragedy by Sophocles.

  9. A-line: A 1979 science-fiction horror film directed by Ridley Scott.

ANSWERS:

  1. "Wings"

  2. "Dune"

  3. "Batman"

  4. "Friends"

  5. "Lost"

  6. "Aliens"

  7. "Candide"

  8. "Electra"

  9. "Alien"

