Super Quiz: Anagrammed One-Word Titles

Swing: This 1927 film was the first to win an Oscar for Best Picture.
Nude: A 1965 science-fiction novel by Frank Herbert.
Bantam: Adam West played the title role in this TV series and 1966 film.
Finders: This TV show is about six friends who live in Manhattan.
Slot: This TV show follows the survivors of a plane crash.
Saline: A 1986 science-fiction sequel starring Sigourney Weaver.
Candied: A satire published by Voltaire in 1759.
Treacle: A Greek tragedy by Sophocles.
A-line: A 1979 science-fiction horror film directed by Ridley Scott.
ANSWERS:
"Wings"
"Dune"
"Batman"
"Friends"
"Lost"
"Aliens"
"Candide"
"Electra"
"Alien"