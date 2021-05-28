Super Quiz: Anagrammed One-Word Titles

Swing: This 1927 film was the first to win an Oscar for Best Picture.

Nude: A 1965 science-fiction novel by Frank Herbert.

Bantam: Adam West played the title role in this TV series and 1966 film.

Finders: This TV show is about six friends who live in Manhattan.

Slot: This TV show follows the survivors of a plane crash.

Saline: A 1986 science-fiction sequel starring Sigourney Weaver.

Candied: A satire published by Voltaire in 1759.

Treacle: A Greek tragedy by Sophocles.