Congolese flee city, fearing volcano

GOMA, Congo -- Tens of thousands of people are fleeing the city of Goma in eastern Congo fearing another volcanic eruption by Mount Nyiragongo, which spewed lava near the city last week. Traffic was jammed and pedestrians streamed through the streets, desperate to escape the danger.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/528congo/]

Another eruption could occur at any moment, the military governor of Congo's North Kivu province, Lt. Gen. Constant Ndima Kongba, announced Thursday. He ordered the evacuation of 10 of the 18 neighborhoods in the city of nearly 2 million residents.

Residents of many of the unlisted neighborhoods also fled after no warnings of Saturday's eruption left many in harm's way.

The center of Goma, which was spared when the volcano erupted last week, is now under threat, with activity being reported near the urban area and Lake Kivu, Kongba said.

"Based on these scientific observations, we cannot currently rule out an eruption on land or under the lake. And this could happen with very little, or no, warning," he said.

An eruption under Lake Kivu could lead to an explosion of gas in the lake, which could destroy parts of Goma and Gisenyi, in neighboring Rwanda.

Residents were advised to carry very little and told not to return to their homes until advised by authorities, who provided vehicles for evacuation. International organizations such as the U.N. mission had already begun evacuating their staffs Wednesday.

Mount Nyiragongo last erupted in 2002, leaving hundreds dead. It also erupted in 1977, killing more than 600 people.

Suspects held in 1984 Guatemala crimes

GUATEMALA CITY -- A judge in Guatemala issued arrest warrants Thursday for 10 people accused of abductions, torture, rape and killings in 1984.

The crimes came to light because of a police document covering that year dubbed the "Military Diary."

Judge Miguel Angel Galvez confirmed the warrants but did not identify who the suspects were. Prosecutors confirmed that all 10 had been arrested.

A source close to the case who could not speak on the record said that at least one army general and two civilians were among those arrested.

The document that surfaced in 1999 describes the disappearances, abuse and deaths of more than 190 people during Guatemala's 1960-96 civil war. The typewritten 74 pages include annotations in codes like "300," which experts discovered meant "killed." There are 99 names in the document with that code.

Some detainees included in the report survived, but others were never heard from again. More than 200,000 people died in the civil war, while more than 45,000 remain missing.

Azerbaijan captures 6 Armenian soldiers

YEREVAN, Armenia -- The Armenian military said Thursday that six of its troops have been taken prisoner by neighboring Azerbaijan, an incident that further exacerbates tensions between the two former Soviet nations in the wake of an outbreak of hostilities over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry claimed the Armenian soldiers were seized early Thursday when they attempted to cross the border and place mines on supply routes leading to the Azerbaijani positions.

Armenian authorities insisted the soldiers were captured on Armenia's side of the border while conducting engineering work and demanded their immediate release.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a government meeting that the soldiers were planting a minefield with warning signs on Armenian territory near the border.

The U.S. expressed concern over the incident, and called on both sides to resolve it swiftly and peacefully.

"We also continue to call on Azerbaijan to release immediately all prisoners of war and other detainees, and we remind Azerbaijan of its obligations under international humanitarian law to treat all detainees humanely," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Dissident group on Kremlin list disbands

MOSCOW -- An opposition group in Russia announced Thursday that it is shutting down after authorities listed it as "undesirable" as part of its crackdown on dissent.

The leader of Open Russia, Andrei Pivovarov, said the group, funded by a self-exiled Russian tycoon, was ceasing operation to protect its members from prosecution.

A 2015 Russian law made membership in "undesirable" organizations a criminal offense. The government has used the law to ban about 30 groups.

"It's awfully sad" to close, Pivovarov tweeted, adding that "an increasing number of people in the country want changes" and "Russia will be free, and it will happen very soon."

Open Russia was funded by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who moved to London after spending 10 years in prison in Russia on charges widely seen as political revenge for challenging President Vladimir Putin's rule.

In March, police briefly detained about 200 people participating in a Moscow forum that Open Russia organized of independent members of municipal councils.

Residents flee Goma, Congo, by boat Thursday, May 27, 2021, five days after Mount Nyiragongo erupted. A new eruption could occur at any moment, the military governor of Congo's North Kivu province, Lt. Gen. Constat Ndima Kongba, announced early Thursday. He ordered the evacuation of 10 of the 18 neighborhoods in the city of 2 million people. The center of Goma, which was spared when the volcano erupted last week, is now under threat, with activity being reported near the urban area and Lake Kivu, Kongba said. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

Residents leave Goma, Congo, by boat on Lake Kivu Thursday, May 27, 2021, five days after Mount Nyiragongo erupted. Evacuation orders were given for most of the town, fearing further eruptions and tremors. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

Residents flee Goma, Congo Thursday, May 27, 2021 , five days after Mount Nyiragongo erupted . A new eruption could occur at any moment, the military governor of Congo's North Kivu province, Lt. Gen. Constat Ndima Kongba, announced early Thursday. He ordered the evacuation of 10 of the 18 neighborhoods in the city of 2 million people. The center of Goma, which was spared when the volcano erupted last week, is now under threat, with activity being reported near the urban area and Lake Kivu, Kongba said. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

Residents flee Goma, Congo Thursday, May 27, 2021 , five days after Mount Nyiragongo erupted . A new eruption could occur at any moment, the military governor of Congo's North Kivu province, Lt. Gen. Constat Ndima Kongba, announced early Thursday. He ordered the evacuation of 10 of the 18 neighborhoods in the city of 2 million people. The center of Goma, which was spared when the volcano erupted last week, is now under threat, with activity being reported near the urban area and Lake Kivu, Kongba said. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

Traffic clogs a main road as residents try to flee Goma, Congo, Thursday, May 27, 2021 , five days after Mount Nyiragongo erupted. Evacuation orders were given for most of the town, fearing further eruptions and tremors.(AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

Residents flee Goma, Congo Thursday, May 27, 2021 , five days after Mount Nyiragongo erupted . A new eruption could occur at any moment, the military governor of Congo's North Kivu province, Lt. Gen. Constat Ndima Kongba, announced early Thursday. He ordered the evacuation of 10 of the 18 neighborhoods in the city of 2 million people. The center of Goma, which was spared when the volcano erupted last week, is now under threat, with activity being reported near the urban area and Lake Kivu, Kongba said. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

Residents flee Goma, Congo Thursday, May 27, 2021 , five days after Mount Nyiragongo erupted . A new eruption could occur at any moment, the military governor of Congo's North Kivu province, Lt. Gen. Constat Ndima Kongba, announced early Thursday. He ordered the evacuation of 10 of the 18 neighborhoods in the city of 2 million people. The center of Goma, which was spared when the volcano erupted last week, is now under threat, with activity being reported near the urban area and Lake Kivu, Kongba said. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)