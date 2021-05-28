Three officers charged in Black man's death

SEATTLE -- The Washington state attorney general on Thursdaycharged two Tacoma police officers with murder and one with manslaughter in the death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died after repeatedly telling the officers he couldn't breathe as he was being restrained.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed charges of second-degree murder against Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins, and first-degree manslaughter against Timothy Rankine.

Witnesses reported seeing Burbank and Collins, who are both white, attack Ellis without provocation, according to a probable-cause statement filed in Pierce County Superior Court. Rankine, who is described as Asian in court documents, is accused of putting pressure on Ellis' back as he said he couldn't breathe.

Ellis, 33, died March 3, 2020 -- handcuffed and hogtied, with his face covered by a spit hood -- just weeks before George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

The Pierce County medical examiner called Ellis' death a homicide and attributed it to lack of oxygen from being restrained, with an enlarged heart and methamphetamine intoxication as contributing factors.

The death made Ellis' name synonymous with pleas for justice at protests in the Pacific Northwest. His final words -- "I can't breathe, sir!" -- were captured by a home security camera.

"Ellis was not fighting back," the probable-cause statement said. "All three civilian witnesses at the intersection ... state that they never saw Ellis strike at the officers."

The case marks the first time the attorney general's office has charged police officers with unlawful use of deadly force, Ferguson said.

Five Tacoma officers have been on paid home leave pending the charging decision and Ferguson said the investigation is continuing. Attorneys for the defendants did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

"We are disappointed the facts were ignored in favor of what appears to be a politically motivated witch hunt," the Tacoma Police Union retorted in a statement. "An unbiased jury will not allow these fine public servants to be sacrificed at the altar of public sentiment."

The encounter began after Burbank and Collins reported seeing Ellis trying to get into occupied cars at a red light. They cast Ellis as the aggressor, saying he punched the window of their cruiser and attacked them as they got out, according to statements from other officers cited in the charging documents.

But two witnesses who recorded parts of the interaction came forward with identical stories, saying the police attacked without provocation. An officer in the passenger side of a patrol car slammed his door into Ellis, knocking him down, jumped on him and started beating him, they said.

The witnesses "described seeing a casual interaction between the officers and Ellis before Burbank struck Ellis with his car door -- there was no sudden, random attack by Ellis as the officers described that night to others," the probable-cause statement said.

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer, who was then a detective and the spokesman for the sheriff's office, said after Ellis' death that none of the officers placed a knee on his neck or head. But one of the witness videos that later surfaced depicts just that.

Ellis had a history of mental illness and addiction.

In September 2019, he was found naked after trying to rob a fast-food restaurant. A sheriff's deputy subdued him with a stun gun after he refused to remain on the ground and charged toward law enforcement.

But his landlords at the sober housing where he was staying told The Seattle Times that he had been doing well after embracing mental health care for his schizophrenia.

Gov. Jay Inslee last week signed one of the nation's most ambitious packages of police accountability legislation, including bans on police use of chokeholds, neck restraints and no-knock warrants. The legislation also makes it easier to decertify police for bad acts and creates an independent office to review deadly force cases.

Billy Williams stops by a memorial Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Tacoma, Wash., where Manuel Ellis died while in police custody. The Washington state attorney general on Thursday charged two Tacoma police officers with murder and one with manslaughter in the death of Ellis, a Black man who died after telling them he couldn’t breathe as he was being restrained. (Tony Overman/The News Tribune via AP)

FILE - Monet Carter-Mixon, center, the sister of Manuel Ellis, speaks at a press conference in this June 4, 2020 file photo, as Ellis' mother, Marcia Carter-Patterson, left, and brother, Matthew Ellis, right, look on. On Thursday, May 27, 2021, the Washington state attorney general filed criminal charges against three police officers in the death of Ellis, a Black man who died after telling the Tacoma officers who were restraining him he couldn't breathe. (Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times via AP)