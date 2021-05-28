Tree-cutting topic at meeting

The Central Arkansas Water Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss the clearing and cutting of trees in mid-May on land owned by the commission along the Ouachita Trail.

According to the board, the meeting was called to gain information about the incident from all parties involved including Dennis Rainey, the person under criminal investigation over the cutting.

Central Arkansas Water CEO Tad Bohannon opened the floor to invited speakers after opening comments. Rhonda Patton, the woman who reported the cutting initially on May 12, spoke first, asking the commissioners to pursue legal action to the extent that can be taken.

"I implore you to do everything possible to make certain that no one else does something akin to this in the future," Patton said. "It's painful for me to be here today. It's painful for other people in the state. You must make Mr. Rainey feel the pain, too, and set a loud and clear example."

Carolyn Shearman, vice president of community relations of the Friends of the Ouachita Trail, works with the group to oversee maintenance of the trail and "act as a set of eyes and ears" in the area, reporting illegal activity.

Shearman said when members of the organization looked at the damage along the trail, they were shocked.

"I thought we would see a few branches and stumps on the ground, but it was 75 or 100 trees or treetops all heap up on both sides of the trail," Shearman said.

According to Shearman, the act could not be unintentional because of the markings along the property and trail.

"It's clear to me that this wasn't an oops moment," Shearman said. "This had to have been deliberate, and the cutting was at least 80, maybe 100 feet into [utility] property. That's not accidental."

Raven Lawson, watershed protection manager for the utility, said the cutting poses a danger to the trees and deprives Lake Maumelle of a natural filter.

"The more vegetation that you have on the ground is able to slow that water down so that it can soak into the ground," Lawson said. "A lot of the things that are carried into that water -- nutrients and other pollutants -- sometimes can be taken up by those plants in order to grow. So by the time the water is in the reservoir itself, the landscape has already helped to clean it up a little bit."

Shearman also called the cutting malicious.

"What he did was deliberate," Shearman said. "I believe it was selfish, and I believe it was malicious."

Rainey, founder of FamilyLife, told the board that he moved into the property overlooking Lake Maumelle in 1983, when the trees on what was then Little Rock Water-owned property had been recently trimmed and topped, creating a sunset view from the property.

The trees grew back, and Rainey said he and his son cut down some of the trees to regain part of the view. But, he said, his actions bothered him so much that he told the city that he had cut the trees.

Rainey said he received a call from Edward Odell, who was with Little Rock Water at the time, who agreed to allow him to cut down pine trees and top oak trees.

Since then, according to Rainey, he has had the trees cut twice without hearing a single complaint from anyone about it.

"We did not willingly disregard regulations regarding this property," Rainey said.

With the information he has now, Rainey said he would not have cut the trees but also felt that the attacks he received as a result of the publicity was extreme.

"I've never had my name so trashed as I have after this," Rainey said. "Some may feel it's deserved, and I understand that, I really do. But I have been in public life for a long time, and never have I ever experienced anything like this."

Bohannon thanked Rainey for helping the board build information about the case to accurately reflect both sides of the issue.

"I do appreciate the courage of Mr. and Mrs. Rainey to come down here," Bohannon said. "I know the public has not been kind, and sometimes the public does not always think about what's safe, especially on social media. So I respect your courage."

Blake Weindorf, the water agency's chief operating officer, said a damage amount had not been determined yet, but that 75 topped trees were found, and several other trees were cut down by the crews working for Rainey.

Weindorf said he asked former members of Central Arkansas water and its predecessor and found that they told Rainey that trees were not to be cut in the past.

"Mr. Odell is 89, lives in North Little Rock, is doing very well," Weindorf said. "As a matter of fact, he remembered going out to the site... He did not know the exact year, but he did go to the end of Spill Way Road and met with Mr. Rainey and explicitly told him he did not give permission to cut any trees at that time."

David Johnson, the utility's general counsel, said the agency is waiting on the investigtation's determination on whether charges would be filed..

Johnson said both first- and second-degree criminal mischief charges may be warranted, depending on whether evidence suggests that the damage was caused by recklessness or was a purposeful act.

According to Johnson, civil action is not currently being weighed.

"We're not assessing that possibility at all," Johnson said. "We've discussed it, and it's a possibility. Depending on the amount of damage, that might not be as heavy of a punishment for some people as it might be for others."