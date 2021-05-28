Tuition, fee increase of nearly 2.5% set at UCA

Tuition and mandatory fees will increase this fall by nearly 2.5% for University of Central Arkansas students, the university's board of trustees voted unanimously at its regular meeting Thursday.

The increase in costs to the students comes after tuition was frozen for the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The tuition and fee increase allows the university to continue to focus on a high-quality education for our students to ensure their career success, maintain our reserves and contribute to the overall financial health of the university," UCA President Houston Davis said in an email after the meeting.

Diane Newton, UCA vice president, told the trustees that the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville increased tuition and fees by 2% while Arkansas Tech increased by 3%.

"So I think we still show favorably on this," Newton said.

Tuition and mandatory fees for UCA undergraduates will rise by 2.41%, going from $9,338 to $9,563 for 15 hours per semester for two semesters. Graduate student tuition will rise by 2.18%, going from a cost for 12 hours per semester for two semesters of $8,753 to $8,944.

The changes in tuition and fees included in the above costs were technology, facilities and fine/performing arts as well as a slight increase in the general registration fee.

The increases will generate about $1.51 million for the university's education and general fund and will be put toward bond obligations and for other normal operations expenses, Newton said.

The board of trustees also unanimously approved increases in the tuition and fees for the Global Education Project -- an agreement between UCA and foreign universities to establish a specific educational program for participants.

The university establishes a flat rate for the program to cover costs including tuition and fees, housing, meals, insurance and other costs.

The current cost of $9,077 for 12 hours in the fall or spring semesters will be raised to $9,400, a $323 difference. Summer tuition for three hours will rise from $2,832 to $2,850, an $18 difference.

Two new instructional fees were approved by the board as well. The university will now add an $8-per-hour fee to art, music and theater courses in order to pay down debt for the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts.

A $50 per semester National Student Exchange Course fee will be charged beginning in the fall semester.

The Windgate Center is being funded by a $20 million matching gift from the Windgate Foundation; state bonds dedicated to the construction; and funds raised by University Advancement.

The National Student Exchange fee will help support incoming exchange students, fund day trips to local attractions, be used to host an event to honor program alumni and support future students by rolling over any remaining funds to the following year.

Davis said that while the tuition and fee increases were necessary to prepare for the proposed operating budget for the next academic year, the staff should be praised for making it through a hard financial year without any layoffs or furloughs.

"Zero and zero," he said.