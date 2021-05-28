UA advances five to national event

University of Arkansas pole vaulters Lauren Martinez, Mackenzie Hayward and Bailee McCorkle advanced to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships with their marks at the West Prelims on Thursday night in College Station, Texas.

Martinez, a senior, cleared 14 feet to share the top mark along with Baylor junior Tuesdi Tidwell.

Hayward, a freshman, and McCorkle, a sophomore from Greenwood, each cleared 13-8 1/4 to finish among the 12 vaulters who advanced to the NCAA meet, which will be held June 9-12 in Eugene, Ore.

Arkansas sophomore Nastassja Campbell came into the West Prelims as the national leader at 14-10 3/4 she cleared to win the SEC title two weeks ago at Texas A&M's Cushing Stadium, but her top mark on Thursday night was 13-4 1/4. She missed three attempts at 13-8 1/4.

Razorbacks juniors Katie Izzo in the 10,000 meters and G'Auna Edwards in the long jump both advanced to the NCAA Championships.

Izzo ran 33:38.64 to take third and Edwards went a wind-aided 21-4 for eighth. Arkansas senior Devin Clark finished 13th in the 10,000 to miss advancing by one spot.

Four Razorbacks advanced to Saturday night's semifinals of the 1,500 meters with Kennedy Thomson running 4:17.02, Carina Viljoen 4:17.34, Isabel Van Camp 4:18.98 and Krissy Gear 4:21.69.

Tiana Wilson and Jada Baylark advanced for Arkansas to semifinals for the 100 and 200.

Wilson, a sophomore from Hamburg, ran wind-aided times of 11.08 and 22.66. Baylark, a junior from Little Rock Parkview, ran 11.11 and a wind-aided 22.91.

Also advancing to semifinals for the No. 3-ranked Razorbacks were Morgan Burks-Magee (52.75) and Paris Peoples (53.03) in the 400; Shafiqua Maloney in the 800 (2:06.28); and Yoveinny Mota (12.75), Daszay Freeman (12.5) and Jayla Hollis (12.99) in the 100 hurdles.

The West Prelims men's competition will be completed tonight and the women's competition completed Saturday night.