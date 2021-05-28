U.N. appealing for Gaza relief money

UNITED NATIONS -- The United Nations launched an emergency appeal Thursday for $95 million for Gaza for the next three months to meet immediate humanitarian needs and repairs to key facilities. That includes hospitals, schools, water and sewage facilities and other infrastructure destroyed or damaged during the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers.

Lynn Hastings, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Gaza, urged donors to contribute generously at a virtual news conference launching the appeal, which she said will target 1 million people for assistance.

"I'm calling for humanitarian assistance right now to meet the immediate needs," she said.

Hastings said the conflict left 800,000 people without regular access to piped water. Untreated sewage water was being discharged into the sea and 58 education facilities were damaged, including 285 buildings with more than 1,000 housing and commercial units destroyed. Six hospitals and 11 health care centers were also damaged, and electricity was down to four to six hours a day.

The $95 million is to meet immediate needs for food, health care, medicine, medical supplies and quick repairs of some infrastructure, she said, adding that an assessment is underway to determine priorities.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jrq3X_nbRYU]

Hastings said the majority of the money will go to Gaza but some will go to the West Bank and east Jerusalem, mainly to help injured people, possibly with cash assistance, mental health care or protection issues.

"We need the immediate lifesaving needs moving on to reconstruction and recovery, and ideally with a political horizon in place. That, of course, is the most important thing to stop the continuation of these hostilities," Hastings said.

CALM IN EMIRATES

Meanwhile, Israel's top diplomat to the United Arab Emirates attended a ceremony in Dubai on the grounds of the Arabian Peninsula's first permanent exhibition to commemorate the Holocaust. Hours earlier, he'd attended an event establishing a joint venture between Israeli and Emirati companies.

The receptions Wednesday were the clearest indication since the cease-fire in the Gaza Strip took effect last week that the devastating 11-day battle between Hamas and Israel and the violence that gripped Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque in the days preceding it have had no visible impact on the UAE's commitment to establishing deep ties with Israel.

"What we see here is the exact opposite of what we see in Gaza ... What we see here in the whole normalization process is a departure from the past," Israeli Ambassador Eitan Na'eh said.

At least 254 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children, in the Gaza Strip. Another 1,948 people were wounded, according to Gaza's health ministry. Twelve people were killed in Israel, including an Israeli soldier and two children.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/528gaza/]

The violence angered citizens across Gulf Arab states. The UAE government and its top officials expressed concern over the violence in east Jerusalem and condemned the storming of the mosque compound by Israeli security forces, as well as Jewish settler efforts to evict Palestinian families from their homes in the city's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Some questioned whether the UAE would pause or halt the momentum of its strategic relationship with Israel, which included launching direct flights, cooperating on intelligence sharing, welcoming tens of thousands of Israeli tourists, investing in the Israeli gas sector and announcing a $10 billion investment fund for a range of Israeli sectors.

But the UAE had muted its direct criticism of Israel and instead issued a statement calling on "all parties" to cease fighting.

When asked about the nature of conversations with Emirati officials during the entirety of the recent conflict, Na'eh -- who is posted in Abu Dhabi -- said the people he'd spoken with "showed a lot of understanding and curiosity."

There "was no tension" in the conversations, he said. "To our ears, the UAE has called for the cessation of killing on both sides. They were mourning the death on both sides."

Na'eh spoke at the "Crossroads of Civilization," a privately funded museum in Dubai that was hosting an event showcasing its Holocaust exhibition. The event, attended by Jews, Israelis, the German ambassador to the UAE and others, included a solemn hymn of a Jewish prayer in Arabic for those departed. Jewish children took part in a candle lighting.

EGYPTIAN MEDIATION

In another development, Egypt has invited Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority for separate talks that aim at consolidating the cease-fire, an Egyptian intelligence official said Thursday. The talks would also focus on accelerating the reconstruction process in Gaza.

"We are seeking a long-term truce that would enable further discussions and possibly direct talks," said the official, who had close knowledge of the proceedings that led to the cease-fire but spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't allowed to brief reporters.

The official said the talks could start as soon as next week, and that Israel has given its initial approval. He said there are talks about a possible release of Palestinian prisoners in Israel in return for Israelis held by Hamas. Both issues were discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit Wednesday.

An Israeli official said the government is working closely with Egyptian officials 'to reinforce the cease-fire.'"

Information for this article was contributed by Edith M. Lederer, Aya Batrawy, Samy Magdy and Joe Federman of The Associated Press.

Heavy construction equipment is used Thursday to search the rubble of a Gaza City building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike this month. (AP/John Minchillo)