Vexing Vanderbilt

A much-anticipated battle of SEC baseball titans didn't play out as cleanly as it looked on paper late Thursday.

The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks got the best of No. 3 Vanderbilt 6-4 in the winner's bracket nightcap at the SEC Tournament to snap an 0-4 skid against the Commodores in the tourney, earn a day off and a place in the semifinals.

Relief ace Kevin Kopps crossed one milestone and neared another, Matt Goodheart broke out of a deep slump with the game's biggest hit and injury replacement Ethan Bates drove in two runs to lead the University of Arkansas (44-10), which improved to 8-2 in games against top 5 teams.

"They've been excited to play Vanderbilt," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "They've been so good over the last ten years, and just having two big-time starters and guys that are going to be really good draft [picks], yeah ... I think that the guys were a little extra hyped up because we hadn't played them in the 10-week season."

Vanderbilt (40-14) will play Ole Miss for the second time in the tournament today in an elimination game scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt Coach Tim Corbin was short-tempered in his brief postgame remarks.

Asked for an opening statement, Corbin snapped, "We lost, I'll just take questions."

Kopps surpassed 100 strikeouts on the season when he fanned Troy LaNeve for the final out of the eighth inning. Kopps struck out 5 in an efficient 3 innings on 30 pitches to notch his ninth save and approach a rare double-double with his 10 wins.

"I felt really good warming up today, and I knew I'd be ready to extend if they needed me to, and I just kind of went out and did that," Kopps said.

Neither of the team's aces -- Arkansas lefty Patrick Wicklander and Vanderbilt righty Kumar Rocker (11-3) -- had his best stuff and neither got through the fourth inning.

Wicklander came out after 3 2/3 innings, having allowed 3 runs on 5 hits and 3 walks with 1 strikeout on 65 pitches. He left trailing 3-2 but his teammates rallied to take him off the hook in the next half inning and made a winner out of Ryan Costieu (7-2), who got four outs and gave up one run on a homer.

Rocker had his shortest outing of the season at 3 1/3 innings and Arkansas worked him good for 86 pitches. The 6-5 right-hander and son of former Arkansas assistant football coach Tracy Rocker, allowed 5 runs on 4 hits and 4 walks to go along with 6 strikeouts.

When a reporter asked Corbin about Rocker's control and if his trouble locating his breaking pitches bled over into fastball wildness, he replied simply, "Yep."

Said Van Horn, "Our plan was to try to keep him in the zone, lay off the high fastball and that hard curveball he has with the kind of downward action, and it's hard to do. But our guys did it a few times. It led to them getting ahead in the count, probably led to a hit here and there and also led to some walks, so we got his pitch count up."

Goodheart, mired in a 1 for 30 slump, ended Rocker's night with a two-run double to left that put Arkansas ahead for good at 4-3 in the fourth inning.

"I got ahead in the count, and I didn't think he was going to give me a fastball to hit with a base open, and he had a right-handed hitter coming up," Goodheart said. "But I was kind of thinking, maybe, if he does give me that fastball, I'll be ready for it, and I hit it."

Vanderbilt jumped on Wicklander for a couple of runs in the first inning, which included a bad decision by the Commodores and some bad luck for the Razorbacks.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. singled to lead off the game and moved to second on Dominic Keegan's one-out single. However, Bradfield tried to steal third and was thrown out by Casey Opitz.

Bradfield, whose 48 stolen base attempts are double the next-highest player in the SEC, was thrown out for the sixth time, the most in the league.

Jack Bulger followed with a routine pop-up into shallow right-center field, but center fielder Christian Franklin and second baseman Robert Moore lost the ball in the pale sky and it fell in for a double. CJ Rodriguez made the Razorbacks pay for the misplay with a ringing double down the left-field line to plate both runners.

Rocker glided through the first inning with three strikeouts but the Razorbacks worked him for 39 pitches to even the score in the second.

Franklin opened the inning with a walk, and he moved up on Moore's opposite-field single to left. With one out, Bates rapped a single through the right side to bring Franklin home. Zack Gregory worked a full count and drew a walk with two outs to load the bases, then Rocker hit Goodheart in the helmet with an 0-2 pitch to force in the tying run.

Vanderbilt got back on top in the fourth with a two-out rally, when Wicklander gave up a pair of walks around Tate Kolwycz's single. Costieu came on in relief and walked his first batter to force in the go-ahead run.

The Razorbacks seized the momentum back in the bottom of the fourth after Bates drew a lead-off walk. Jalen Battles singled back through the box, chasing Bates to third, and Battles took second on Bradfield's off-target throw to third base.

After Rocker rallied to strike out Zack Gregory in the nine hole, Goodheart slapped his opposite-field shot over the head of left-fielder Troy LeNeve and off the wall for a two-run double.

Goodheart scored on Cullen Smith's single down the right field line off reliever Chris McElvain to make it 5-3.

Vandy right fielder Isaiah Thomas smacked a sure-fire home run over the wall in left-center field, his 12th, off Costieu to pull the Commodores back within 5-4 in the fifth.

The Razorbacks got the run right back in the bottom of the inning without benefit of a hit. Moore drew a walk off McElvain to get it started and he moved up on a wild pitch. Opitz's grounder to the right side moved Moore along, and Bates brought him home with a sacrifice fly, the Razorbacks' SEC-best 33rd of the year.