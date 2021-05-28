What do you want to know about the I-40 bridge crack and closure?

On May 11, the Arkansas Department of Transportation closed the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River due to a “significant” break. There isn’t an estimate yet for when the bridge will reopen, and the inspector who failed to find the crack has been fired. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette wants to know what story ideas and questions you have about the I-40 bridge crack and closure. Please use the form below to share your thoughts with news staff:
The I-40 Hernando de Soto Bridge crossing the Mississippi River connecting Arkansas and Tennessee on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The bridge has been closed since inspectors found a fracture in the bridge. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)
