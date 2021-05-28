White Hall's new graduates cross the stage

Despite the covid-19 pandemic, months of virtual learning and isolation from friends and extended family members, White Hall High School seniors proudly walked into the Bulldog Stadium for their 2021 graduation Friday night.

Prior to the start of the ceremonies, White Hall School District Superintendent Doug Dorris said about the last 15 months, "It's been tough...But I'm pleased and proud of these kids."

There were 25 honor students, including Valedictorian Trevor Dady, who said during his speech, "Ask yourself if what you've done in your life has been 'worth it' and strive for happiness because being happy is the greatest achievement possible for any individual."

A final 2021 senior moment is held. (Special to the Commercial/Deborah Horn)

Tassels are turned during the White Hall graduation ceremony Friday. (Special to the Commercial/Deborah Horn)

Graduate Skylar Shelton holds up her diploma as her family cheers her on at Friday night’s graduation. (Special to the Commercial/Deborah Horn)

Valedictorian Trevor Dady gives his remarks at Friday night’s 2021 White Hall High School graduation ceremony. (Special to the Commercial/Deborah Horn)