Winless Rangers making changes

Through two games in their new league -- USL League Two -- the Little Rock Rangers are winless. They dropped their season opener 2-1 to Houston FC at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on May 12 and followed with a 3-2 loss at AHFC Royals of Houston last Saturday.

Despite the struggles, the Rangers are beginning to settle in and are learning more about what is considered the fourth tier of the United States soccer league system.

"There's high expectations for what each club is expected to achieve on game day," Rangers Coach Will Montgomery said. "The level of competition is good. Looking at my team, we've made some technical errors but I've been pleased with the performance of the team as a whole."

Montgomery's Rangers return home for the second of seven home games tonight to host second-place Mississippi Brilla FC (2-0-0) at 6 p.m. Little Rock enters the weekend seventh in the eight-team Mid South Division and tied with Round Rock FC for the second-most goals allowed.

Club captain Nick Doyle leads the team with two goals on the season.

The Rangers have been hampered at the back by a defense that has conceded five goals in two games. Mississippi Brilla sent home eight tallies in its first two games, paced by Ciro Damine, Jalen James and James Ndubueze with two goals each. Montgomery has spent time tweaking his defense and has changed plans as the Rangers take on the division's highest scoring team.

"We're going to make some adjustments Friday night," Montgomery said. "We're going to have some new personnel stepping in. This week has been a preparation for them in order to be prepared and we'll see how that transpires."

Doyle, an assistant for Hendrix's men's soccer program, scored a pair of goals in the loss at AHFC Royals, and the Rangers' lone other goal came courtesy of Masood Porsa in the opening game.

Montgomery expects a scoring punch to come this season from Lance Crabtree, who is expected to start tonight. The former LSU-Alexandria forward returned this season to the club, and Montgomery expects him to deliver a dynamic presence for the Rangers up front for a team in need of goals.

"I'm really excited to see Lance Crabtree get on the pitch and see what he can do as far as scoring goals," Montgomery said. "It will be great to watch him. The fans are going to love him and his style of play."