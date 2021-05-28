BASEBALL

Syndergaard out 6 weeks

New York Mets Manager Luis Rojas said Thursday that right-hander Noah Syndergaard will not throw for six weeks after an MRI revealed right elbow inflammation. Syndergaard, who underwent Tommy John surgery last year, appeared to be a few weeks away from rejoining the Mets before he left his second rehab start with Class A St. Lucie on Tuesday after just one inning. His velocity, normally in the mid-to-high 90s, was clocked in the mid-80s by the end of his stint Tuesday. Syndergaard is one of several Mets on the injured list and one of four pitchers along with Carlos Carrasco (right hamstring), Taijuan Walker (right side) and Jordan Yamamoto (right shoulder). Carrasco, expected to serve as the Mets’ No. 2 pitcher in Syndergaard’s absence, is on the 60-day IL and not expected to return until at least July. In addition, ace Jacob deGrom returned Tuesday after missing a little more than two weeks with a right side injury.

HOCKEY

Canadiens win in OT

Nick Suzuki scored 59 seconds into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Thursday night, rebounding after blowing a three-goal lead to force Game 6 in the Original Six first-round matchup. Cole Caufield intercepted Alex Galchenyuk’s pass in Montreal’s zone and moved in with Suzuki on a 2-on-0. Suzuki made a pass to Caufield after crossing into Toronto’s zone, got the puck back from his rookie teammate and beat Jack Campbell to the blocker side. Joel Armia scored twice, Jesperi Kotkaniemi added a goal and Carey Price made 32 saves to help Montreal cut Toronto’s series lead to 3-2. Jake Muzzin scored twice for Toronto. Zach Hyman had a goal and Campbell stopped 26 shots.

Hurricanes move on

Sebastian Aho scored his second goal of the game 1:16 into overtime to send the Carolina Hurricanes to the second round with a 4-3 comeback victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night in Game 6. The Hurricanes will play defending champion Tampa Bay, the No. 3 seed in the Central Division. Brock McGinn and Dougie Hamilton each had a goal and an assist apiece for Carolina.

TENNIS

Open draw annouunced

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer all ended up in the same half of the French Open men’s field in the draw Thursday, meaning no more than one of them can reach the final. The Big Three top the leaderboard for Grand Slam men’s singles titles: Federer and Nadal head to Roland Garros, where play begins Sunday, tied with 20, while Djokovic has 18. Federer could meet Djokovic in the quarterfinals. The other possible men’s quarterfinals on their side is Nadal vs. No. 7 Andrey Rublev. Serena Williams, who has won three of her professional-era record 23 Grand Slam titles in Paris, is in a quarter of the women’s draw filled with familiar faces. That includes possible matchups with three-time major champion Angelique Kerber in the third round, two-time Wimbledon champ Petra Kvitova in the fourth and either two-time Australian Open champ Victoria Azarenka or No. 3 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals.

FOOTBALL

Full bowl lineup returns

After the pandemic cut the college football bowl season almost in half last year, a full lineup of 44 postseason games is scheduled for 2021-22. The Bowl Season schedule was announced Thursday. The bowls will begin on Dec. 17, with Bahamas Bowl and the Cure Bowl. Two new bowl games are set to be played this season after canceling their scheduled debuts last year. The LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is slated for Dec. 18 and the Fenway Bowl in Boston is scheduled for Dec. 29. SoFi Stadium will also host Super Bowl 56 next February to conclude the NFL’s season. The LA Bowl will feature teams from the Mountain West and Pac-12 conferences. The Fenway Bowl, at the home of the Boston Red Sox, will match the Atlantic Coast Conference and American Athletic Conference. The College Football Playoff national championship is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis, the first time the title game will be played in the Midwest. The semifinals will be played at the Orange Bowl in South Florida and Cotton Bowl in North Texas on Dec. 31.

MOTOR SPORTS

Indy 500 a sellout

The Indianapolis 500 is set to become the largest sporting event since the pandemic hit in early 2020 with a reduced-capacity sellout crowd of 135,000 expected to attend Sunday’s race. Indianapolis Motor Speedway worked with the Marion County Public Health Department to determine that 40% of venue capacity will be allowed. The speedway is the largest sporting facility in the world with more than 250,000 grandstand seats and the ability to host close to 400,000 on race day throughout the entire property. Other large sporting events have included more than 73,000 fans at the bout earlier this month in Arlington, Texas, between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders and 78,000 for a cricket match last month in Melbourne, Australia. But the Indy 500 will dwarf those totals this weekend. The track also decided to lift the local broadcast blackout and allow Central Indiana fans the chance to watch beginning at 10 a.m. Central on NBC.

GOLF

Spieth, Garcia tied for lead

Phil Mickelson kept hearing congratulatory words as he made his way around Colonial, and there was a huge roar from the crowd when the PGA Championship winner made a long putt to finish his round. Jordan Spieth kept making birdies in the same group. Spieth shot a 7-under 63 on a breezy Thursday and was tied for the first-round lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge with Sergio Garcia, who had a 15-foot birdie attempt on the 18th hole that circled the edge of the cup but didn’t go in. Both former Colonial champions had bogey-free rounds. The 50-year-old Mickelson, only four days after becoming the oldest winner of a golf major, was 10 strokes back after a 73 that ended with the 22-foot birdie while playing with local favorite Spieth and defending Colonial champion Daniel Berger (68). Garcia matched the closing 63 he had at Colonial when he got the first of his 11 PGA Tour wins 20 years ago at age 21. He was 5 under on the four-hole stretch right in the middle of the round. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 1-0ver 71, while Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) had a 4-0ver 75.

Weather hampers Senior PGA

Three weeks after beating Steve Stricker in a playoff in the Regions Tradition for his first major title, Alex Cejka got off to a solid start in his pursuit of a second. Cejka led the morning wave with a 3-under 67 in the Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa. Stricker also was 3 under, but had only played seven holes when a line of storms forced the afternoon wave off the course at 3:48 p.m. Play was suspended for the day at 6 p.m. After a bogey on the first hole, Cejka birdied Nos. 3, 4 and 5, despite difficult pin positions on the sloped Southern Hills greens on each. He added three more birdies on the back nine. Miguel Angel Jimenez, Mike Weir and John Riegger each shot 68, and Brett Quigley, Shaun Micheel, Gene Sauers, Larry Mize and John Huston followed at 69. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 7-over 77. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) and Glen Day (Little Rock) did not finish their opening rounds.