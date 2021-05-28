Won't rejoin treaty, U.S. tells Russia

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration informed Russia on Thursday that it will not rejoin a key arms control pact, even as the two sides prepare for a summit next month between their leaders, the State Department said.

U.S. officials said Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told the Russians that the administration had decided not to reenter the Open Skies Treaty, which had allowed surveillance flights over military facilities in both countries before President Donald Trump withdrew from the pact. As a candidate, President Joe Biden had criticized Trump's withdrawal as "short-sighted."

Thursday's decision means only one major arms control treaty between the nuclear powers -- the New START treaty -- will remain in place. Trump had done nothing to extend New START, which would have expired earlier this year, but after taking office, the Biden administration moved quickly to extend it for five years and opened a review of Trump's Open Skies Treaty withdrawal.

The officials said the review had been completed and that Sherman had informed Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov of the U.S. decision not to return to the 1992 Open Skies Treaty. The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The State Department later announced the move.

"The United States regrets that the Treaty on Open Skies has been undermined by Russia's violations," the department said. "In concluding its review of the treaty, the United States therefore does not intend to seek to rejoin it, given Russia's failure to take any actions to return to compliance. Further, Russia's behavior, including its recent actions with respect to Ukraine, is not that of a partner committed to confidence-building."

The announcement comes ahead of a meeting between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16 in Geneva, Switzerland. They will try to find common ground amid a sharp deterioration in ties that have sunk relations to their lowest point in decades.

Biden, who had supported the treaty as a senator, had been highly critical of Trump's pullout.

"In announcing the intent to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, President Trump has doubled down on his short-sighted policy of going it alone and abandoning American leadership," then-candidate Biden said in May 2020.

The Open Skies Treaty was intended to build trust between Russia and the West by allowing the accord's more than three dozen signatories to conduct reconnaissance flights over each other's territories to collect information about military forces and activities. More than 1,500 flights have been conducted under the treaty since it took effect in 2002, aimed at fostering transparency and allowing for the monitoring of arms control and other agreements.

The Trump administration announced the U.S. withdrawal from the treaty last year, and the lower house of Russia's parliament voted last week to follow suit. But until Thursday, the two sides had said the treaty could still be salvaged. Russian officials said they were willing to reconsider if the U.S. did the same.

The upper house of Russia's parliament, the Federation Council, was expected to approve the withdrawal bill June 2, and once Putin signed the measure, it would take six months for the Russian exit to take effect.

Thursday's notification, however, appears to mark the end of the treaty, which was broadly supported by U.S. allies in Europe and Democrats in Congress as a trust-building measure between the former Cold War adversaries.

In pulling out of the pact, Trump argued that Russian violations made it untenable for Washington to remain a party to the agreement. Washington completed its withdrawal from the treaty in November, but the Biden administration had said it was not opposed to rejoining it.

The officials stressed the Biden administration's willingness to cooperate with Russia on issues of mutual concern and noted the extension of New START, which was initially signed in 2010 by President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. It limits each country to 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers, and envisages wide-ranging on-site inspections to verify compliance.

However, the officials said that despite appeals for Russia to abide by the Open Skies Treaty, there was no practical way for the U.S. to reverse the Trump administration's decision to withdraw. One official said that since Biden had taken office, Russia had demonstrated a "complete absence of progress" in taking steps to return to compliance.

FILE In this file photo taken on Friday, April 26, 2019, A Russian Air Force Tu-214 flies over Offutt Air Force Base, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Omaha, Neb. The flight is allowed as part of the Open Skies Treaty. China, is lashing out at Washington over its withdrawal from the "Open Skies Treaty" with Russia, saying the move undermines military trust and transparency and imperils future attempts at arms control. The Russian parliament's lower house has voted to withdraw from an international treaty allowing surveillance flights over military facilities following the U.S. departure from the pact. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP, File)