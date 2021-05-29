1 dead after shooting with 'multiple' victims, Little Rock police say

A shooting near 24th and Marshall streets in Little Rock on Friday night left one person dead and involved “multiple” victims, police said.

The Little Rock Police Department reported the shooting in a Twitter post made just after 10 p.m. One person was dead, and another was in critical condition, police said.

Neither the number of people shot nor the identities of the victims were immediately released.

The post came about three hours after the department, in a separate Twitter post, reported a shooting in the 1000 block of College Street that killed a woman and injured a man.

Police said more information would be released as it became available.