$6 trillion budget holds effort to lift poor, tax rich

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Friday unveiled a $6 trillion budget for next year that's piled high with new safety-net programs for the poor and middle class, but it depends on taxing corporations and the wealthy to keep the nation's spiking debt from spiraling out of control.

Biden inherited record pandemic-stoked spending and won a major victory on covid-19 relief earlier this year. Friday's rollout adds his recently announced infrastructure and social spending initiatives and fleshes out his plans to sharply increase spending for annual Cabinet budgets.

This year's projected deficit would set a record of $3.7 trillion that would drop to $1.8 trillion next year -- still almost double pre-pandemic levels. The national debt soon will breach $30 trillion after more than $5 trillion in already approved covid-19 relief. As a result, the government must borrow roughly 50 cents of every dollar it spends this year and next.

Biden would use proposed tax increases on businesses and high-earning people to power large new social programs like universal prekindergarten, subsidies for child care and guaranteed paid leave.

"The best way to grow our economy is not from the top down, but from the bottom up and the middle out," Biden said in his budget message. "Our prosperity comes from the people who get up every day, work hard, raise their family, pay their taxes, serve their Nation, and volunteer in their communities."

The budget incorporates the administration's eight-year, $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal and its $1.8 trillion American Families Plan and adds details on his $1.5 trillion request for annual operating expenditures for the Pentagon and domestic agencies.

Acting White House budget chief Shalanda Young said the plan "does exactly what the president told the country he would do: Grow the economy, create jobs and do so responsibly by requiring the wealthiest Americans and big corporations to pay their fair share."

Biden's budget is sure to give Republicans fresh ammunition for their criticisms of the Democratic administration as bent on a "tax and spend" agenda. Republicans also say he's shorting the military.

'LIBERAL WISH LIST'

"It is insanely expensive. It dramatically increases nondefense spending and taxes" and would weaken the Pentagon, said South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, the top Republican on the Budget Committee. "There will be serious discussions about government funding. But the Biden budget isn't serious and it won't be a part of those discussions."

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., called the proposal a "liberal wish list" that would "increase our debt and deficit, raise taxes and give Washington more authority to dictate what happens in our economy and daily lives."

"Additionally," Boozman said in a statement, "the president proposes ending the ban on taxpayer dollars funding abortion -- an appalling and outrageous decision to violate the consciences of many Arkansans -- while also declining to fund our national defense at an adequate level."

Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., said Biden's proposal is "nothing more than a far-left wish list that caters to the most progressive elements of his party."

"The spending, deficits, and debt are not sustainable," Hill said in a statement. "He needs to be a leader and return to reality, because if he doesn't Arkansans will see the effects of this spending in gas to get to work, groceries for our families, and school supplies for our kids."

Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., said Biden's blueprint "massively expands government, endangers national security, and adds to a debt burden of unprecedented scale."

"I continue to be disappointed that President Biden's promise to work for -- and with -- all Americans was just hollow talk. It demonstrates with absolute clarity his interest in appeasing the most liberal of his party, while ignoring the tremendous potential of a post-pandemic America," Womack said in a statement.

Biden is a veteran of a long-gone Washington that fought bitterly in the 1980s and '90s to wrestle the deficit under control. But there hasn't been any real effort to stem the flow of red ink since a tea party-driven moment in 2011 that produced unpopular automatic spending cuts that were largely reversed over the ensuing decade.

Huge deficits have yet to drive up interest rates as many fiscal hawks have feared, however, and genuine anti-deficit sentiment is difficult to find in either party.

Under Biden's plan, the debt held by the public would quickly match the size of the economy and soon eclipse record levels of debt relative to gross domestic product that have stood since World War II. That's despite more than $3 trillion in proposed tax increases over the decade.

ECONOMIC GROWTH

The budget hinges on an optimistic projection that the economy will grow at a rapid pace for the next two years, with inflation under control and unemployment falling to near pre-pandemic levels.

The administration projects the economy will grow at just north of 5% this year as the nation rebounds from the pandemic. It sees that robust growth continuing, with the economy expanding by 4.3% in 2022, though it has not grown at a rate faster than 4% in more than 20 years.

The budget also projects that the unemployment rate will fall from 6.1% as of April to 4.1% in 2022.

Numerous economists believe that predicting the economy's performance coming out of the pandemic is very difficult, as there is little precedent for what the country has endured since early last year.

The part of the budget proposal likely to face the most scrutiny is the White House's estimate that this hot economy will not lead to a dramatic and sustained spike in inflation, despite a sharp uptick over the past two months.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Taylor of The Associated Press; by Jeff Stein of The Washington Post; and by Frank Lockwood of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

