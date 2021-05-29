And here we go

This week, the president of the United States released his budget, which of course won't be the budget. Presidents propose budgets every year, but Congress holds the purse. Since the president's party holds Congress, though, the president will have a lot of say this time around. And the Joe Biden administration has just proposed a $6 trillion budget.

Here are the highlights, if you can call them that. Complete with the news account from The Washington Post.

"The budget stacks together the numerous policy initiatives that Biden has already offered in his first four months in office. He has called for a $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal, a $1.8 trillion education and families plan, and $1.5 trillion in discretionary spending."

The president's press secretary said the plan "will put us on better financial footing over time." But in the very next paragraph, this:

"The new spending would keep the budget deficit above $1 trillion for the rest of the decade. Even though Biden is proposing numerous tax increases and other changes that he says would raise revenue, these measures would not be enough to wipe out the gap between spending and revenue through 2031."

Nondefense discretionary spending would go up by 16 percent. The budget for the Department of Health and Human Services would grow by 23 percent. The Education Department's by 41 percent.

The budget deficit will go from 16.7 percent of the GDP in 2021 to 7.8 percent in 2022, which is to be expected coming out of a pandemic-fueled economic shutdown. But instead of paying off debt, this:

"The amount of outstanding federal debt would be larger than the entire U.S. economy throughout the rest of the decade, hitting 116 percent of all GDP in 2027. Taxes are projected to increase by more than $3 trillion over the decade, in line with what the president has proposed as part of his economic programs."

We'd say this is going to be a bumpy ride, but it could be a wreck of a ride for our kids and grandkids.