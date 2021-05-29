ARTSpace to host roving gallery

The 2021 Small Works on Paper, an annual touring visual arts exhibition that showcases the work of Arkansas artists, will open at 10 a.m. June 3 at The ARTSpace on Main at 623 S. Main St. The gallery is a branch of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff.

The visual arts exhibition will be on display June 3-26. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. No opening reception is planned, according to a news release.

Twenty-six artists were selected to participate in the exhibit: Kimiara L. Johnson of Pine Bluff; Crystal Jennings of Rison; Tony Baker of Little Rock; Win Bruhl of Little Rock; Ian Scott Campbell of Batesville; Gary Cawood of Little Rock; Susan Baker Chambers of Little Rock; Kinya Christian of Springdale; Taylor Dolan of Fayetteville; Laura Fanning of Little Rock; Terra Fondriest of St. Joe; Ike Garlington of Little Rock; Neal Harrington of Russellville; Tammy Harrington of Russellville; Diana Michelle Hausam of West Fork; Stephen Koch of Little Rock; Pat Langewis of Hot Springs Village; Sandra Marson of Jacksonville; Dennis McCann of Maumelle; Moises Menendez of Magnolia; Cindy Momchilov of Little Rock; Eloa Jane Pereira of Fayetteville; David Rackley of Russellville; Lynn Reinbolt of Searcy; Kendall Schulz of Bentonville; and Gary Simmons of Hot Springs.

"We are excited to be able to recognize the wonderful and diverse talent of visual artists throughout Arkansas," said Stacy Hurst, secretary for the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. "Small Works on Paper showcases artists from every corner of our state and gives art lovers the opportunity to discover emerging artists and experience one-of-a-kind artworks they may otherwise never see."

The Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of Arkansas Heritage, coordinates the exhibition and makes it available for loan to qualifying galleries around the state. The 2021 exhibition kicked off in January at East Arkansas Community College at Forrest City.

The 2021 Small Works on Paper exhibition will tour up to 10 venues statewide. Thirty-eight artworks will be on display during the yearlong tour. Most works will be available for sale.

Small Works on Paper is a juried visual art exhibition that showcases artwork no larger than 18-by-24 inches. Now in its 34th year, the exhibition spotlights Arkansas artists who are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry, an online gallery.

The 2021 Small Works on Paper entries were juried by Judy Ledgerwood, professional artist and recently retired Professor in the Arts in the department of Art Theory and Practice at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

Ledgerwood reviewed about 200 submitted artworks to pick out the 38 pieces that are part of the Small Works on Paper exhibition. She also selected works to receive purchase awards, which are cash prizes equivalent to the value of the artworks. Purchase award pieces become part of the Small Works on Paper permanent collection.

"The 2021 Small Works on Paper will be an experience no Arkansan will want to miss. In 2020, Arkansas artists submitted an array of works that capture the emotions, hopes and fears of 2020," said Patrick Ralston, Arkansas Arts Council director. "Artists are a vital resource for Arkansas, and they are an important component of our state's vision, heritage, culture and economy."

For details about Small Works on Paper, contact Cheri Leffew, special events-projects manager, at (501) 324-9767 or at cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.