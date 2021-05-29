Blue team is winning

No one should be confused as to the inadequacy of the Republicans’ latest counter-offer on the American Jobs Plan. Sure, it had a top-line number of $928 billion. But as The New York Times explains: “Senate Republicans on Thursday proposed spending less that one seventh of what President Biden has requested in his expansive $1.7 trillion infrastructure initiative, countering with $257 billion in new funding for roads, bridges and other public works.” President Joe Biden was nevertheless respectful toward Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), the lead Republican negotiator on the infrastructure bill. White House press secretary Jen Psaki in a written statement used the most mild language imaginable in response.

Why so gentle when Republicans have done so little? There are a few reasons.

First, Biden and his team truly believe that the process is the point. Cordial dealings—even if unsuccessful—improve his ability to make gains, albeit down the road. Even if the negotiations fail, Capito will be a critical player on jobs, climate change, infrastructure, housing and more.

Second, on the same day that Capito issued the counter-offer, the Senate reached cloture on the Endless Frontier Act, a significant piece of legislation aimed at U.S. competitiveness. White House aides say this bill contains R&D investments for both the National Science Foundation and Energy Department totaling almost $100 billion.

Third, while Republicans object to any tax increase for the rich and corporations, Biden is out selling a populist economic message. “I believe this is our moment to rebuild an economy from the bottom up and the middle out,” he said on Thursday in Cleveland. “Not a trickle-down economy from the very wealthy. That has never benefited people who are at this college or any other place where they’re trying to make a living.” He argued his plans are already working, lifting growth projections and getting people back to work. He even pulled out a list of Republicans who voted against the rescue plan but have been touting its results.

If negotiations on the jobs plan break down because Republicans won’t ask corporations to pay a little more, Biden will certainly be happy to remind voters he got the child tax credit through in the American Rescue Plan, as well as the $1,400 checks to jump-start the economy.

He can remind them that he wants items aimed strictly at working- and middle-class Americans—including rural voters—such as free community college and expanded broadband. Even if he “fails” in talks with Republicans (the same people who won’t even authorize a commission to look at Jan. 6), he still wins the political argument.