Saturday, May 29 Ministries host meet and greet

Grace Community Church, 2400 31st Ave., and Wounded Healers Outreach Ministries invites people to a community meet and greet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Free lunch will be provided. This will be an outside event rain or shine and masks are optional, according to a news release. Grace church and Wounded Healers are two ministries with one purpose. Details: Robert Anderson, pastor, at (870) 395-0052.

Sunday, May 30 One Pine Bluff Praying set

One Pine Bluff Praying Together Service will be held from 6-7 p.m. Sunday at Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1923 S. Olive St. After the service, there will be a marriage blessing ceremony to focus on the family, according to a news release.

Through Sunday, May 30 UAPB LIONS Program applications available

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will conduct its 2021 Learning Institute and Opportunities for New Students (LIONS) Program in-person. The last year’s session was virtual. The LIONS Program is a five-week summer residential academic enrichment experience that assists new UAPB freshmen in making a successful transition from high school and home to college life, according to a news release. Applications for the 2021 LIONS Program are still available and the deadline to apply is May 30. The summer program starts July 6. Details: Carolyn Mills, LIONS Program director, (870) 575-8362.

Monday, May 31 White Hall Museum hosts Memorial Day event

At 10 a.m. May 31, the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road, will hold a ceremony in honor of local veterans who have served in the military. The Pine Bluff Community Band will play and the names of those killed or missing in action will be read aloud and the sacrifice of Gold Star Families will be acknowledged. Refreshments will be served.

State Memorial Day event to be live-streamed

The Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery at North Little Rock will be the site for the state’s live-streamed Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31. Congressman French Hill and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge are scheduled to speak. While the ceremony is by invitation only, the cemetery will be open to the public to visit graves Memorial Day, according to a news release. The public can view the ceremony on the cemetery’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ASVCNLR/.

Agencies closed for Memorial Day

Several agencies will be closed in observance of Memorial Day, May 31: Pine Bluff City Hall, Pine Bluff Transit and other city offices; Jefferson County Courthouse, White Hall City Hall, Liberty Utilities, Waste Management. Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas’ office will be closed, however SEAT (Southeast Arkansas Transportation) will continue to take dialysis and cancer patients to their appointments. The state Capitol and all state buildings will be closed.

Century Farm applications due

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2021 Arkansas Century Farm program. This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years. To apply, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31, 2021. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, nephews or nieces, including through marriage and adoption. The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income. There is no cost to apply. Online applications are available at: www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Virtual VA claims clinic set

The Little Rock Veterans Affairs (VA) Regional Office will begin monthly Virtual VA Claims Clinics for Arkansas veterans who have questions about their VA claims, according to a news release. The first claims clinic began May 27. Participants must make an appointment. To schedule a virtual appointment, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. before May 26. The virtual clinics will be staffed by VA Regional Office employees ready to assist veterans one-on-one with specific questions regarding VA claims, according to the release. For details about VA benefits, visit http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call (800) 827-1000.

Through Monday, May 31 Early registration set for UAM youth camp

The sixth UAM Kids’ University will be held July 12-15, at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The day camp for students entering 1st through 6th grades in the fall aims to cultivate new interests, expand knowledge, and spark imagination and creativity, according to a news release. Sessions for students in grades 1-3 will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Sessions for 4-6th graders will be held from 1-5 p.m. Early registration before May 31: Single-day rate — $25 per day; all four days: $80. Registration fees: Single-day rate increases to $30 per day after May 31. The price for all four days increases to $100 after May 31. Register online at https://www.uamont.edu/about/kids-university.html.Details: Rebecca Newton at newtonr@uamont.edu or call (870) 460-1596.

GYM sponsors free meals

GYM is giving away free supper and snack grab meals in a youth feeding program until May 31, according to a news release. Meals can be picked up Monday through Thursday at Watson Chapel High School Cafeteria, 4000 S. Camden Road, from 4:30-5:15 p.m.; Coleman Intermediate School Cafeteria, 4600 W. 13th Ave., from 3:30-5 p.m.; and Cherry Street Memorial AME Zion Church, 800 S. Cherry St., from 4:15-5:45 p.m. GYM is an equal opportunity provider and employer. The director is Antoinette Burks.

TOPPS hosts food program

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, is participating in the At Risk Grab and Go and Parent Pick Up Food Program. Meals will be provided free to children ages 18 and under. TOPPS doesn’t discriminate, according to the news release. Meals will be provided at TOPPS Teen Center, 1000 Townsend Drive, through May 2021. The Grab and Go and Parent Pick Up meals will be available Monday through Thursday, 1-4:30 p.m. Details: TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Boys & Girls Club hosting food program

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County is participating in the At Risk Grab and Go Food Program through May. Meals will be provided free to children ages 18 and under, according to the news release from TOPPS Inc. Meals will be provided at the club at 2701 S. Reeker St. from 4:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children may come by and sign for a supper and snack. For details contact Paulette Purchase at TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Wednesday, June 1 Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com.

Wednesday, June 2 First Trinity sets food giveaway

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will give away food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2. Food will be given away on a first come-first served basis until all food is distributed. All participants are encouraged to wear masks. For details, call the church office at (870) 534-2873, according to a news release.

Thursday, June 3 New business sets ribbon cutting

Child Care Aware WCA, 1301 Ridgway Road, Suite 1A, will host an open house from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 3. The ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m., according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Friday, June 4 Deadline set for teens to apply for UAPB veterinary camp

Southeast Arkansas students, ages 14-17, have until June 4 to apply for Anitrak Camp, a two-week summer residential veterinary and animal science career enrichment program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The camp is set for July 6-19 and hosted by the UAPB Department of Agriculture, according to a news release. Those who complete the program will earn $250. For an application or details, interested participants should contact Jayant Lohakare at lohakarej@uapb.edu or (870) 575-8540 or Emmanuel Asia-mah at asiamahe@uapb.edu or (870) 575-8981.

Veterans’ vaccine clinic set at Monticello

A covid-19 vaccine clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4 at the VFW #4515 at 148 Veterans Drive, Monticello. The clinic is for all veterans and their spouses, partners and caregivers, according to a news release from Sue Harper, District 9 Veteran Service Officer, Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs.

Beginning Friday, June 4 Gloves Not Guns plans Pine Bluff boxing events

Gloves Not Guns is planning to host two qualifying tournaments at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Arkansas State Silver Gloves is set for June 4-5. Winners from that tournament will compete in the Region 6 Silver Gloves, set for July 24-26 in Pine Bluff. The region is made up of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, according to a spokesman. For details or to become a sponsor, contact Albert Brewer, club founder and director at (870) 329-3875.

Saturday, June 5 First Trinity sets vaccine clinic

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will host a covid-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5. ExpressRX Pharmacy will administer the Moderna vaccine. Anyone 16 years or older can register at ExpressRX.net or call the store at (870) 850-0159 to set an appointment, according to a news release.

Revival of Hope set at He-stand Stadium

Churches of Greater Pine Bluff will host the second annual Revival of Hope from noon to 8 p.m. June 5 at He-stand Stadium. Admission is free. The event will include live music, giveaways, refreshments such as hot dogs and popcorn, and bounce houses. Many churches will be involved, according to a spokesman.