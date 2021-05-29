SEARK college plans Summer Fest

Southeast Arkansas College will host SEARK Summer Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12 on campus. “Join us for free food, entertainment and activities as we open for the community and showcase everything happening at SEARK,” according to a Facebook post. Details: Barbara Dunn, bdunn@seark.edu or Wanda Grimmett, wgrimmett@seark.edu.

Tour de Tomato bike ride date set

The third annual Tour de Tomato is scheduled for June 5 at 8 a.m. at the Warren Baseball Complex at Warren. The ride is an event for the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival planned this year for June 11-12, according to http://www.pinktomatofestival.com/More than 100 riders have registered for Tour de Tomato and registration will be available June 5, according to a news release.

Riders will travel through historic downtown and elsewhere, and there will be refreshments along the way.

Local vendors will be selling various items from 9 a.m. until noon at the baseball complex. The vendors will be set up to show what is available in Bradley County, including jellies, jams, bacon, sausage, handmade fishing baits, fresh produce and wood cutting boards.

Details: Ashley Foreman at the Bradley County Chamber, (870) 226-5225.

Entities given water project funding

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved $64,102,718.80 for water and wastewater projects serving more than 15,593 people in 12 Arkansas counties on May 26.

Southeast Arkansas projects include: The City of Eudora in Chicot County received a $543,404 loan and a loan of $1,630,221 with principal forgiveness from the Arkansas Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund. The funding will be used for water system improvements, including the replacement of water mains and fire hydrants. This project will benefit approximately 955 customers, according to a news release.

The City of Mitchellville in Desha County received an additional loan totaling $75,000 with principal forgiveness from the Arkansas Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund program for wastewater treatment facility improvements to complete a previously approved project. Approximately 180 customers will be served by the project.

The Boeuf-Tensas Regional Irrigation Water Distribution District in Chicot, Desha and parts of Drew, Ashley, Lincoln and Jefferson counties received approval to have an outstanding loan balance of $27,101 converted to a grant upon receipt of unexpended funds of $40,000 on or before June 30, 2021. The previously approved funds were to be used to match federal funds for the construction of a flood control and agriculture irrigation water supply project, but the federal funding was not received.

Details: https://www.anrc.arkansas.gov/divisions/water-resources-development/.