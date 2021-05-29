The young man had left the seminary and wondered what his next steps might be. An English major, he wanted to be involved in mankind as he remembered John Donne had advised in Meditation 17.

He wanted to experience real life with its mountains and valleys but decided he wasn't cut out for a pastorship. After he left, he'd acquired an unsatisfying job in banking. He wanted more. So, he opened the door to his old high school and walked through.

That familiar smell rolled over him. His mind swept to his freshman year as he soaked in the familiar brick and terrazzo around him. He inhaled the sounds of teachers lecturing, kids rummaging through lunch sacks, and locker doors clanging shut. The clatter was music rather than noise. It felt like ... home.

Old buildings have that impact on a perceptive person. A quick drive around town brings notice of the buildings that give our city character. Constructed early in the 20th century, most of them were as much art as they were functional. The outside announced importance. The inside confirmed it. And marking the occasion of completion, many had paid careful tribute with cornerstones.

Cornerstones. Those blocks that anchor worthwhile structures. They serve a variety of purposes, existing at the focal point of a building as a symbol of strength and integrity. Often inscribed, they mark a date and give praise to those who conceived the idea of construction. And, many serve as time capsules with mementos from the era placed within.

But, the real cornerstones of any institution--particularly those involved in the holy pursuit of education--are never made of concrete and mortar.

A teacher's soul tingles when individuals rise as a group to lead. That's exactly what this year's crop of seniors has done. The seniors, who walked through our doors in the fall of 2017, now leave us as young adults after enduring virtual school, hybrid learning, and quarantine after quarantine. More than ready to make their mark, they're ready to dive in and begin transforming the world. They've become the walls that hold up their schools' legacies, building upon the lessons learned, leaning on the cornerstones of each institution. They deserve the praise they've received.

Some high schools are glad to let their senior class leave. The rest of us weep at graduation because veteran educators know that the school year goes as the senior class goes. As long as good teachers exist, great students are possible.

This year has laid bare this truth. It's laid bare that there are those who are swallowed by the moment and there are those who embrace, who revel in, who ultimately own the moment.

My 11th-grade English teacher was just such a man. Steve Wells had come to Catholic High just a couple of years before I arrived on campus as a freshman, signing on to temporarily fill an open position. Mr. Wells--gifted with overflowing energy, a love of the written word, and a healthy balance of knowledge and theatrics--prowled his classroom like a lion. He took broad swipes at ignorance, lack of self-confidence and low self-esteem, and he built his students into masters of their own destinies.

Later, as a young teacher, I often went to Mr. Wells for advice. As a principal, I've often assigned new teachers to watch him in the mornings before school because there he stood outside his classroom door, greeting students with personal comments, introducing himself to those he didn't know. "Mr. Williams, how's that new job of yours?" "Paul, is your father's health getting any better?" Simply, Mr. Wells engaged. Oftentimes, that's the most important step in the life of a teenager.

The other night, Steve Wells attended his final graduation, as he's retiring from the classroom. Mr. Wells joins other retiring legends including Melissa Donham and her 44 years from Little Rock Central; Kathy Smith from Mount Saint Mary Academy with her combined 50 years; Sarah Hambrice, who spent 26 years at Little Rock Christian; Etta Lee Lewis turning off her classroom lights at Wakefield Elementary after 47 years, and many more.

These teachers allowed passion to devour them through the years, the passion to present opportunity after opportunity to their students. Some of their charges would grasp those opportunities; others would let them slide through their fingers like sand. But never did these educators give up. The great secret of teaching icons? They have never placed the words "good enough" together in a sentence.

These teachers may leave their campuses, but their lasting impact will sustain those schools. Many will tell their stories and repeat the lessons these men and women crafted. The legacy of each teacher will live within the students taught by them. These legends became repositories of institutional knowledge, marking the strongest parts of their schools. They became time capsules, passing culture and importance along through the years. They fortified the other teachers, shoring them along the way. This year's seniors needed them.

Mr. Wells walked out of the seminary and away from a banking career to open the door to his old high school. He went to the classroom as a temporary substitute teacher. Now, 38 years later, he leaves with thousands of former students recounting their own "Mr. Wells stories."

Like other high school principals with their own retiring legends, I hear those stories and laugh, knowing he was so much more than a beloved English instructor. Mr. Wells wasn't an anomaly; he simply returned home. He was, and remains, a cornerstone.

Steve Straessle, whose column appears every other Saturday, is the principal of Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys. You can reach him at sstraessle@lrchs.org. Find him on Twitter @steve_straessle.