Marriage Licenses

Gabrielle Schryver, 28, and Hunter Rusher, 30, both of Rogers.

Terrill Key, 43, and Takeyla Moody, 31, both of Little Rock.

Brittany Page, 26, of Little Rock, and Quinton Whitfield, 33, of Alexander.

Steven Garrett, 24, and Jaycie Jordan, 24, both of Little Rock.

Jacob Bray, 24, of Boise, Idaho, and Kaitlyn Hammack, 19, of North Little Rock.

Samuel Elmore, 23, of North Little Rock, and Hannah Baggett, 29, of Maumelle.

Hunter Sanders, 25, of Little Rock, and Madison Gray, 24, of Cabot.

Melvin Halstead, 61, and Linda Nix, 64, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-1627 Angel Taggart v. Lamont Taggart.

21-1628 Jessica Tacker v. Travis Tacker.

21-1630 Richard Bradford v. Mary Bradford.

21-1631 Thomas Tang v. Quyen Tang.

21-1633 Kimberly Bonner v. Ronald Bonner.

21-1639 Tamieka Allen v. Sylvester Richard.

21-1645 Timmy Caldwell v. Kristy Caldwell.

GRANTED

18-3998 Amy Stoddard v. Timothy Stoddard.

20-801 Crissy Johnson v. Eric Johnson.

20-2300 Rickey Cox, Jr. v. Sharon Shephard.

20-2674 Najat Yakoub v. Mohammad Nimer.

20-3058 Jack Abrahamson v. Felecity Abrahamson.

21-176 Jaleesa Harris v. Harrol Thomas, Jr.

21-411 James Ball v. Tina Ball.