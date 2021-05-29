Don't fail her

Most folks would do anything to make their dogs happy. When they look up with those puppy eyes--no matter how old they are--how can you not throw the ball or grab the leash?

The latest canine in the news hails from West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice released a video last week with his absolute ham of a dog trying to motivate unvaccinated folks to roll up their sleeves. (Didn't former Arkansas pol, state Supreme Court member and segregationist Jim Johnson go by "Justice Jim"?)

The governor of West Virginia has a pet named Babydog, and she was trending on Twitter Friday, because of course she did. Animals are something like 60 percent of all trending topics on the Internet.

In the video, Gov. Justice says, "If you won't do it for your family, you've got to get vaccinated for Babydog. That's all there is to it. Now she wants you vaccinated so badly, and she's absolutely going to be the one to lead us through all these incentives. And without any questions she'll give you a high-five right now. But you have got to get yourself vaccinated."

A high-five from Babydog? Some people might get vaccinated twice to witness that. Pfizer in one arm and Moderna in the other.

For folks who haven't seen the video, Babydog is a very relaxed white and brown bulldog. She's an absolute doll. And that makes her the perfect mascot of the state's new vaccine lottery.

How could unvaccinated folks live with themselves if they knew they let down Babydog? It's unimaginable. Surely all the clinics in West Virginia will be full of folks seeking their shots now. People will be screaming, "We can't fail Babydog!"

She's such a good girl. Who's a good girl? Who's a good girl?