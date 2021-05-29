European panel OKs Pfizer shot for youths 12-15

BERLIN -- The European Medicines Agency on Friday recommended that the use of the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech be expanded to children 12 to 15, a decision that offers younger and less at-risk populations across the continent access to a covid-19 shot for the first time.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was the first one granted authorization across the European Union in December, when it was given the green light for use in anyone 16 or older. Since then, about 173 million doses have been administered in the EU, which is about 75% of all vaccine shots given so far in the 27-nation bloc.

"Extending the protection of a safe and effective vaccine in this younger population is an important step forward in the fight against this pandemic," said Marco Cavaleri, head of health threats and vaccine strategy at the Amsterdam-based agency.

The EU regulator authorized the vaccine for younger adolescents after receiving data from the United States showing it to be highly effective against infection. In a study involving 2,000 adolescents, Cavaleri said none of those who received the vaccine got covid-19, compared with 16 in a control group that received a placebo.

"The vaccine was well-tolerated and the side effects in this age group were very much similar (to) what we've seen in young adults and not raising major concern at this point in time," he said.

The decision needs to be rubber-stamped by the European Commission and national regulators can decide whether the vaccine will be offered to children younger than 16 in each country. The recommendation follows similar decisions by regulators in Canada and the U.S. last month, as rich countries slowly approach their vaccination targets for adults and look to immunize as many people as possible.

Researchers will continue to monitor the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine's long-term protection and safety in study participants for another two years. Cavaleri acknowledged that rare adverse effects may not have been picked up in the relatively small study that the authorization was based on.

"Once the vaccine will be deployed, it will be important to continue monitoring ... and to determine if there is any safety issue," he said, adding that recent months had shown Europe's reporting system is able to detect possible problems.

The medicines agency last month added warnings about the possible risk of rare blood clots in people who had received a dose of vaccines made by AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson, after some countries reported a very small number of the millions vaccinated had experienced blood clots.

Most covid-19 vaccines worldwide have been authorized for adults, who are at higher risk of severe disease and death from the coronavirus.

But vaccinating children of all ages could be critical to stopping outbreaks, since some research has shown older children may play a role in spreading the virus even though they don't typically fall seriously ill with covid-19.

In the U.S., children represent about 14% of the country's coronavirus cases and at least 316 of the related deaths, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Doctors have also identified a rare inflammatory syndrome in a very small proportion of children sickened by covid-19.

Immunizing children might also give authorities more confidence to reopen schools, as getting children to wear masks and engage in social distancing has been challenging at times.

But the World Health Organization has criticized rich countries for moving on to vaccinate their younger and less at-risk populations, saying the limited number of shots should instead be shared with poor countries so they too can protect their health workers and those most vulnerable.

JAPAN BATTLES SURGE

Meanwhile, Japan on Friday extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas for 20 more days, with infections still not slowing as it prepares to host the Olympics beginning in about 50 days.

Cases remain high and medical systems in Osaka, the hardest-hit area in western Japan, are still overburdened, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said.

"I am aware that many people are voicing concern about holding the Olympics and Paralympics," he said. "I take them seriously and I will proceed with preparations for a safe and secure games."

He said the next three weeks are "an extremely important time for us to achieve results" in a two-pronged battle to control infections while expanding vaccinations.

The state of emergency in the capital and eight other metropolitan areas was to end Monday, but hospitals in some areas are still overflowing with patients and serious cases have recently hit new highs.

The 20-day extension covers nine areas ranging from Hokkaido in the north to Fukuoka in the south. A 10th area, the southern island prefecture of Okinawa, is already under emergency status through June 20.

Olympic organizers must decide about then whether to allow any fans at all, after overseas spectators were banned months ago. A plan to prioritize vaccinations for Japanese athletes is expected to begin around then, according to media reports.

The Olympics are scheduled to start July 23 after a one-year postponement because of the pandemic, and worries about new variants and Japan's slow vaccination rollout have triggered calls from the public, medical experts and even a sponsor to cancel the games.

MALAYSIA LOCKED DOWN

In Malaysia, the prime minister Friday announced a near-total lockdown in the country, with social and economic activities to be halted for two weeks to contain a worsening outbreak.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the decision to implement the lockdown starting June 1 came after new infections Friday breached 8,000 for the first time, sparking fears the disease could spiral out of control.

The government earlier this month imposed a partial lockdown until June 7, stopping short of shutting down businesses to prevent a possible economic catastrophe. But new infections have climbed since the recent Muslim Eid festival.

Muhyiddin said in a statement that all business activities will be shut down June 1-14 in the first phase of the lockdown, except for essential services.

If daily cases fall, some economic sectors will be allowed to reopen in the second phase, which is expected to last four weeks, he said. After that, the country will return to current controls, with all businesses allowed to operate but not social activities.

Muhyiddin vowed that the government will bolster the health care system to ensure it doesn't collapse and ramp up vaccinations.

Information for this article was contributed by Frank Jordans, Maria Cheng, Lauran Neergaard, Mari Yamaguchi and staff members of The Associated Press.