Genetically altered salmon hits market

INDIANAPOLIS -- The inaugural harvest of genetically modified salmon began this week after the pandemic delayed the sale of the first such altered animal to be cleared for human consumption in the United States, company officials said.

Several tons of salmon, engineered by biotech company AquaBounty Technologies Inc., will now head to restaurants and away-from-home dining services -- where labeling as genetically engineered is not required -- in the Midwest and along the East Coast, company CEO Sylvia Wulf said.

Thus far, the only customer to announce it is selling the salmon is Samuels and Son Seafood, a Philadelphia-based seafood distributor. AquaBounty has raised its faster-growing salmon at an indoor aquaculture farm in Albany, Ind.

The fish are genetically modified to grow twice as fast as wild salmon, reaching market size -- eight to 12 pounds -- in 18 months rather than 36. The Massachusetts-based company originally planned to harvest the fish in late 2020.

Wulf attributed delays to reduced demand and market price for Atlantic salmon spurred by the pandemic.

"The impact of COVID caused us to rethink our initial timeline ... no one was looking for more salmon then," she said. "We're very excited about it now. We've timed the harvest with the recovery of the economy and we know that demand is going to continue to increase."

The genetically modified fish has been met by pushback from environmental advocates for years. International food service company Aramark announced in January its commitment to not sell such salmon, citing environmental concerns and potential impacts on Indigenous communities that harvest wild salmon.

The announcement followed similar ones by other major food service companies -- Compass Group and Sodexo -- and many large U.S. grocery retailers, seafood companies and restaurants. Costco, Kroger, Walmart and Whole Foods maintain that they don't sell genetically modified or cloned salmon and would need to label them as such.

The boycott against AquaBounty salmon has largely come from activists with the Block Corporate Salmon campaign, which aims to protect wild salmon and preserve Indigenous rights to practice sustainable fishing.

"Genetically engineered salmon is a huge threat to any vision of a healthy food system. People need ways to connect with the food they're eating, so they know where it's coming from," said Jon Russell, campaign member and food justice organizer with Northwest Atlantic Marine Alliance. "These fish are so new -- and there's such a loud group of people who oppose it. That's a huge red flag to consumers."

Wulf said she's confident there's an appetite for the fish.

"Most of the salmon in this country is imported, and during the pandemic, we couldn't get products into the market," Wulf said. "So, having a domestic source of supply that isn't seasonal like wild salmon and that is produced in a highly-controlled, bio-secure environment is increasingly important to consumers."

AquaBounty markets the salmon as disease- and antibiotic-free, noting its product comes with a reduced carbon footprint and none of the risk of polluting marine ecosystems like traditional sea-cage farming carries.

Despite their rapid growth, the genetically modified salmon require less food than most farmed Atlantic salmon, the company announced. Biofiltration units keep water in the Indiana facility's many 70,000-gallon tanks clean, making fish less likely to get sick or require antibiotics.

The FDA approved the AquAdvantage Salmon as "safe and effective" in 2015. It was the only genetically modified animal approved for human consumption until federal regulators approved a genetically modified pig for food and medical products in December.