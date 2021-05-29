Gentlemen's Club beats firefighters on the court

The Pine Bluff High School Gentlemen's Club challenged members of the Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department in a basketball game May 17 at the Chester Hynes Community Center gymnasium.

The Gentlemen's Club won 79-52 with a balanced scoring attack, according to a news release.

"It is interesting to note that all of the firemen are graduates of the Pine Bluff School District," a spokesman said.

Trenton Harris is president of the Gentlemen's Club. Calvin Smith is vice president. Bryce Lusk is chief of staff and Curtis Standoak is treasurer. T.W. Scott is the club sponsor.