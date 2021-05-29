Getting it straight

U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes a day after he and other police officers confronted rioters during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to the District of Columbia's chief medical examiner. A story in Friday's edition about U.S. Senate deliberations on legislation to create a commission to investigate the attack incorrectly stated that Sicknick died that day.

Also, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota is a Republican. The story incorrectly listed his party affiliation.